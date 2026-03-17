Posted in: Comics, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: 51, conan, D'Orc, hottest comics, invincible, Narco, Tigress Island

Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week: Conan, 51, Narco & Tigress Island

This week's Top Ten Hottest Comics with King Conan rumours, launches for 51, Narco, Tigress Island, D'Orc and Invincible crossovers...

Article Summary Conan returns to the top spot amid movie rumors, driving a surge in King Conan #1 sales and buzz.

New indie hits like 51, Narco, and Tigress Island dominate the hottest comics list for the week.

Variant covers and facsimile editions, including McFarlane's Marvel Team-Up, see strong aftermarket demand.

Collectors chase hot NSFW and limited print variants, with Tigress Island and D'Orc leading the pack.

KING CONAN VOL 1 #1 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | MARCH 1980 The community wasn't necessarily clamoring for a new Conan movie, but we'll take it! Word hit last week that Arnold Schwarzenegger was set to return to the Conan moniker, this time using his natural age to lean into a classic Conan storyline: King Conan. It's an epic period of Conan's life, and who better than Arnie to portray him, who did so back in the original Conan films. The market caught wind and immediately went out to secure some copies of this book! We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9.

The community wasn't necessarily clamoring for a new Conan movie, but we'll take it! Word hit last week that Arnold Schwarzenegger was set to return to the Conan moniker, this time using his natural age to lean into a classic Conan storyline: King Conan. It's an epic period of Conan's life, and who better than Arnie to portray him, who did so back in the original Conan films. The market caught wind and immediately went out to secure some copies of this book! We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9. 51 #1 – MICHAEL AVON OEMING | MAD CAVE STUDIOS | MARCH 2026 Just a few short years ago, there was a massive online movement to storm Area 51. Yeah, the one with the aliens. In all seriousness, that was an actual movement that slapped Aliens back into the forefront of the public eye, and it never really subsided. Now, we see this book, a wacky Area 51 story that has snagged the hearts and minds of the comic community. The only variant, this book from Michael Avon Oeming, is making waves on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18.

Just a few short years ago, there was a massive online movement to storm Area 51. Yeah, the one with the aliens. In all seriousness, that was an actual movement that slapped Aliens back into the forefront of the public eye, and it never really subsided. Now, we see this book, a wacky Area 51 story that has snagged the hearts and minds of the comic community. The only variant, this book from Michael Avon Oeming, is making waves on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. TIGRESS ISLAND #1 – EPHK – COVER B | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 From Jump Street, Tigress Island was netting some serious attention. Part of it was the hype train surrounding new releases, part of it was the storyline, AND another part of it was the covers. Take this one from EPHK, featuring a scantily clad lady obviously laying the smack down on somebody with a katana. Checked all the boxes for some, and saw some healthy movement on the aftermarket as a result. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10.

From Jump Street, Tigress Island was netting some serious attention. Part of it was the hype train surrounding new releases, part of it was the storyline, AND another part of it was the covers. Take this one from EPHK, featuring a scantily clad lady obviously laying the smack down on somebody with a katana. Checked all the boxes for some, and saw some healthy movement on the aftermarket as a result. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10. MARVEL TEAM-UP #14 – TODD MCFARLANE & DAVE MCCAIG – 2026 FACSIMILE | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 This book is on many Invincible collectors' wish lists because the original is rare and very pricey. These reprints offer collectors an option to add the book to their PC without breaking the bank. Even better, when Image co-founder Todd McFarlane lends a hand and delivers this cover in his signature style. It was a must-have for many, and that trend continues from last week. We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13.

This book is on many Invincible collectors' wish lists because the original is rare and very pricey. These reprints offer collectors an option to add the book to their PC without breaking the bank. Even better, when Image co-founder Todd McFarlane lends a hand and delivers this cover in his signature style. It was a must-have for many, and that trend continues from last week. We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. D'ORC #1 – BRETT BEAN – 2ND PRINT | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 D'Orc took the comic community by storm and still has it in a firm grip. Hence, the 2nd print was quick to market. Collectors have been buying it up in droves, especially because this variant is just the one-per-store thank you variant, with trade dress. It enables collectors to secure a copy without breaking the bank. We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9.

D'Orc took the comic community by storm and still has it in a firm grip. Hence, the 2nd print was quick to market. Collectors have been buying it up in droves, especially because this variant is just the one-per-store thank you variant, with trade dress. It enables collectors to secure a copy without breaking the bank. We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9. TIGRESS ISLAND #1 – KALADEN | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 Part of the appeal of this series is the embellishment of the traditional female form. This cover from Kaladen delivers that in droves! The black and white imagery lends itself well to the overall aesthetic of the book, which drew in numerous collectors wanting to add this title to their PC. All Tigress Island books are quite hot lately, but the more risque versions are quietly dominating the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.

Part of the appeal of this series is the embellishment of the traditional female form. This cover from Kaladen delivers that in droves! The black and white imagery lends itself well to the overall aesthetic of the book, which drew in numerous collectors wanting to add this title to their PC. All Tigress Island books are quite hot lately, but the more risque versions are quietly dominating the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. NARCO #1 – DANIEL HILLYARD – HITCHCOCK HOMAGE | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 Daniel Hillyard was quick to pivot from Sleep to this title, Narco, and the fanbase followed! They were quick to snag up every copy they could, especially the only variant available that didn't feature Invincible. No, this one really leans into the horror, with Daniel Hillyard delivering this epic Alfred Hitchcock, Vertigo, homage! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9.

Daniel Hillyard was quick to pivot from Sleep to this title, Narco, and the fanbase followed! They were quick to snag up every copy they could, especially the only variant available that didn't feature Invincible. No, this one really leans into the horror, with Daniel Hillyard delivering this epic Alfred Hitchcock, Vertigo, homage! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9. TIGRESS ISLAND #1 – LUANA VECCHIO – NSFW POLYBAGGED | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 Ah, the polybagged, NSFW version has quietly been surging up the aftermarket, you say? Once again, the community has coalesced around a pollybagged, NSFW version of an already titillating title. At this point, it's a home run for publishers, as the community has embraced the schtick with arms wide open. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15.

Ah, the polybagged, NSFW version has quietly been surging up the aftermarket, you say? Once again, the community has coalesced around a pollybagged, NSFW version of an already titillating title. At this point, it's a home run for publishers, as the community has embraced the schtick with arms wide open. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. 51 #1 – JOK – REGULAR | MAD CAVE STUDIOS | MARCH 2026 While Cover B may be higher up on our list, Cover A from Jok sold way more copies! Part of that is the nature of the beast, with new titles from smaller publishers typically not seeing the whole gamut of covers at the LCS. Sticking to Cover A is less risky, and collectors sure didn't mind as they continued to pick up this book in droves. The community is showing their sentiment with their wallets, as a kooky, alien-centric, goofball comic is exactly what they want. We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

While Cover B may be higher up on our list, Cover A from Jok sold way more copies! Part of that is the nature of the beast, with new titles from smaller publishers typically not seeing the whole gamut of covers at the LCS. Sticking to Cover A is less risky, and collectors sure didn't mind as they continued to pick up this book in droves. The community is showing their sentiment with their wallets, as a kooky, alien-centric, goofball comic is exactly what they want. We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16. D'ORC #1 – JASON HOWARD | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 D'Orc caught the community way off guard, but not for long. Since it exploded, collectors have been circling back to secure variants that dropped with the initial release. That includes this book from Jason Howard that fits the vibe of the ashcan, the white whale for many D'Orc fans. This is a solid option to chase, and some collectors did just that last week. We tracked it at a high sale of $64 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $57.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, February 15th, 2026.*

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