Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week: D'Orc, Bleeding Hearts, That's It

Brett Bean's D'Orc and Dekix Camp and Stipan Morian's Bleeding Hearts make up all the Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Article Summary Brett Bean's D'Orc #1 dominates the Top Ten Hottest Comics with multiple high-value variants.

Bleeding Hearts #1 sparks excitement, signaling the return of DC's Vertigo imprint in 2026.

Rare incentive and variant covers are fueling skyrocketing aftermarket prices for both titles.

Absolute titles were knocked off the list as collectors chase D'Orc and Bleeding Hearts issues hard.

From ashcans and blanks to high-ratio incentives, Brett Bean's breakout D'Orc from Image Comics continues to dominate the aftermarket, the only challenge being Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian's Bleeding Hearts, the debut DC Vertigo title for 2026. A zombie who learns his heart has started beating again, and a half-dwarf/half-orc with a bloodthirsty shield are the books to chase, knocking out all Absolute titles from the Top Ten for the first time in 2026… courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.

D'ORC #1 – BRETT BEAN – REGULAR | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 D'ORC has exploded onto the scene! It had a massive debut when it debuted two weeks ago. The book was a surprise hit that took off on the aftermarket. It wasn't small jumps either; the book took huge leaps in value and demand. It is week two, and we tracked 280 copies sold this past week! This book had a ton of hype behind it, and lots of talent too. A faction of the team that brought you I HATE FAIRYLAND worked with their audience to deliver a top-notch win for 2026. As value continues to grow, will you be jumping on D'ORC? We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $111. BLEEDING HEARTS #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA | DC | FEBRUARY 2026 Brand new storylines are making their mark on the aftermarket! The much-anticipated return of DC's Vertigo imprint starts off with a bang. BLEEDING HEARTS starts us off with a zombie who has learned that his heart has started beating again. It is being described as a character-driven horror story with a lot of heart (pun intended?). The book was a huge hit and sold out on the first day of its release! Now, fans of ABSOLUTE BATMAN covers are tracking down Nick Dragotta's variant cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. BLEEDING HEARTS #1 – CHRIS BACHALO | DC | FEBRUARY 2026 Here is another variant that has taken over the aftermarket! BLEEDING HEARTS was a big hit and has already returned to the printing press for a 2nd printing. For those who can't wait that long, the aftermarket has responded to the demand. All variants of the series have been moving really well and increasing in value! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. D'ORC #1 – J. GONZO – PRESTOS COMIC SHOP (LIMITED 500) | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 This book moved up on the Top Ten list this past week. The interest in this truly unique variant cover has grown exponentially. The series itself already has great press. The limited variant cover is just another factor increasing the demand for this book on the aftermarket. Collectors are hunting down everything D'ORC, and this book continues to increase in desirability! We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $119. 5: D'ORC #1 – RYAN STEGMAN (1:50) | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Ordering 50 copies of a comic for one 1:50 retailer incentive is a high order to fill. A few retailers took that gamble, and fans hunted these down in the stores. Now that the supply is all gone, the only other place to grab a copy of this cover is on the aftermarket. To those who grabbed the 1:50 cover, what a steal! This book has amassed an enormous amount of value in 2 weeks. Last week, this cover was on the Top Ten with a high sale of $200 for a NM copy. In one week, the new high sale for a raw NM is $500! Mind-blowing! We tracked it at a high sale of $500 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $433. D'ORC #1 – RYAN OTTLEY (1:25) | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Leave it to INVINCIBLE artist Ryan Ottley to illustrate the gnarliest of covers on this book! In one of the goriest covers, we have the main character walking away from a brutal battle where a cyclops's extraocular muscles are being stretched in an unholy way. Brutal. This retailer incentive is also a big value gainer this past week, making huge jumps on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $335. BLEEDING HEARTS #1 – STIPAN MORIAN – FOIL | DC | FEBRUARY 2026 It's the story about a zombie who has a heart that captures the hearts of the readers. Yes, the feeling for a zombie has caused this book to take over the market. It also marks the return of DC's imprint, Vertigo. The return of Vertigo was a big pull for many fans of the imprint, but wow, way to start off strong! This book is getting rave reviews, and everyone is scouring the aftermarket for any variant copies before prices get even crazier! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19. D'ORC #1 – RYAN G. BROWNE – SLABULOUS COMICS – VIRGIN (LIMITED 500) | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 This is another limited exclusive cover for the latest popular series, D'ORC. It looks like a great color contrast cover until you realize that the red background is pure blood and flesh… and then it's even cooler. The innocent but murderous vibes that grace this cover are thematically appropriate for what this book encompasses. It really is a testament to everything that D'ORC embraces! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $126. D'ORC #1 – JORGE CORONA | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Here goes yet another D'ORC cover! This character profile shows just how far the D'ORC is willing to go in a fight. The book has plenty of gruesome moments, but the final fight is particularly brutal, and this cover shows the more vicious side of the D'orc. It's a great variant to chase for those looking to get their hands on a copy of the first issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $69 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $53. D'ORC #1 – BLANK | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Blank covers are always a fun variant to track down. Most fans who collect blank covers are hoping to one day get a custom remark on the cover by the creator. Brett Bean has already shared a custom sketch that he posted on eBay, which recently sold for an insane $2247! We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $76.

*Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, February 15th, 2026.*

