Posted in: Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, elektra, hottest comics, Lost Fantasy, luke cage, sonic, star wars

Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week – Lost Fantasy, Sonic & Daredevil

The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week with Lost Fantasy, Sonic, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Elektra, Jessica Jones and Star Wars

Article Summary Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week sees Lost Fantasy dominate, with multiple issues surging on the aftermarket.

Daredevil keys heat up as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 teases storylines tied to Elektra and Fisk.

Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Sonic the Hedgehog and Star Wars variants all land major sales in this week’s top 10.

CovrPrice’s Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week tracks the biggest comic book trends by sales volume and price jumps.

The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week is courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. Ort rather, they research it, we run it, they run it later, it's a fun collab. There's even a tag to keep up on previous editions. Except this time, last night, they provided the image, and last week's text, and then went dark. So this means that this week I have done it myself, using the low res images below. Normal service will be resumed next week and I might even add their proper version later…

Lost Fantasy and Daredevil dominate the Top Ten this week, as Daredevil: Born Again is wrapping up its second season and it is teasing tons of storylines that sent collectors on the hunt for key issues. And two brand new retailer incentives make a big debut thanks to stellar artwork from Nathalie Fourdraine and John Giang…

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, April 27th, 2026.

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