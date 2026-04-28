Posted in: Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, elektra, hottest comics, Lost Fantasy, luke cage, sonic, star wars
Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week – Lost Fantasy, Sonic & Daredevil
The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week with Lost Fantasy, Sonic, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Elektra, Jessica Jones and Star Wars
Article Summary
- Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week sees Lost Fantasy dominate, with multiple issues surging on the aftermarket.
- Daredevil keys heat up as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 teases storylines tied to Elektra and Fisk.
- Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Sonic the Hedgehog and Star Wars variants all land major sales in this week’s top 10.
- CovrPrice’s Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week tracks the biggest comic book trends by sales volume and price jumps.
The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week is courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. Ort rather, they research it, we run it, they run it later, it's a fun collab. There's even a tag to keep up on previous editions. Except this time, last night, they provided the image, and last week's text, and then went dark. So this means that this week I have done it myself, using the low res images below. Normal service will be resumed next week and I might even add their proper version later…
Lost Fantasy and Daredevil dominate the Top Ten this week, as Daredevil: Born Again is wrapping up its second season and it is teasing tons of storylines that sent collectors on the hunt for key issues. And two brand new retailer incentives make a big debut thanks to stellar artwork from Nathalie Fourdraine and John Giang…
- LOST FANTASY #5 – STANDARD A COVER | IMAGE | NOVEMBER 2025 by Curt Pires and Maxi Dallo, November, 2025, Image Comics. The first look at Lost Fantasy spinoff FIREBORN co-written by Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas. Raw Sale $28.
- THE PULSE #13 | MARVEL | JANUARY 2006 by Brian Bendis And Michael Gaydos, January 2006, Marvel Comics. The birth of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage's child, Danielle Cage. Raw Sale $70.
- DEVIL's REIGN #6 – DAN PANOSIAN B COVER | MARVEL| APRIL 2022 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto. Luke Cage as New York Mayor cover by Dan Panosian. Raw Sale jumped from $4 to $23 yesterday.
- LOST FANTASY #1 – STANDARD A COVER | IMAGE | APRIL 2025 by Curt Pires and Luca Casalaguida. East Of West meets Something is Killing the Children in this new ongoing series. Plus: Indigio Children: Exodus. Raw Sale: $40
- LOST FANTASY #6 – AMICLAR PINNA E COVER| IMAGE | DECEMBER 2026 By Curt Pires and Maxi Dallo. First appearance, and on cover, by Bombshell. Raw Sale: $20
- LOST FANTASY #9 – KATT BLANCHETTE COVER | IMAGE | APRIL 2026 Welcome to the industry, Katt! Some may wonder, who the heck is Katt Blanchette?! Look at the work and decide for yourself! The Lost Fantasy has been a solid run, reinvigorated by this variant. Part of that is the new name on the block. Part of that is the stellar art. This book marks the first cover art published by character designer Katt Blanchette, and so far, it's been a major success with new fans eager to snag more work when it inevitably pops up. Raw Sale $41.
- DAREDEVIL #181 | MARVEL| DECEMBER 1981 by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson. First appearance Fisk Industries, Bullseye Vs Elektra, Death Of Elektra. Raw Sale: $35, CGC 9.6 $120, CGC 9.8 $200
- DAREDEVIL #184 | MARVEL| MARCH 1982 by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson. Iconic No More Mister Nice Guy cover. Raw Sale $14. CGC 9.8 $132
- SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #86 – 1:15 RI COVER – NATHALIE FOURDRAINE | IDW| APRIL 2026 Forgotten reveal of cloaked Sonic figure. Raw Sale: $40
- STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #1 JOHN GIANG VARIANT | MARVEL| APRIL 2026 Luke Skywalker using his green-bladed lightsaber months after the Battle of Hoth Raw Sale: $35
Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, April 27th, 2026.