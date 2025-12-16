Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, hottest comics, lobo, supergirl
Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Absolute Batman, Supergirl And Lobo
- Absolute Batman dominates the aftermarket, claiming multiple spots in this week's hottest comics top ten
- Fan demand surges for new key issues, first appearances, and major character debuts in the Absolute Batman saga
- Lobo and Supergirl keys spike, fueled by DC movie announcements and new Supergirl trailer buzz
- DC Comics achieves a clean sweep, with every top trending book coming from the publisher this week
Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions. There's a first time for everything! Last week, DC books dominated aftermarket sales across the interwebs, enough so that every entry on this week's list is a DC book. Granted, Absolute Batman is carrying a heavy load, but other stellar books are shaking the market to highlight. Check it out on this week's Top Ten!
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – JIM LEE | DC | OCTOBER 2024 Sales of the first print for Absolute Batman Cover A have gone parabolic, fetching high prices on the aftermarket. This has led a lot of collectors to search for other awesome covers for this modern grail. Take this Jim Lee variant. Originally, FMV was fairly on par with the cover price before rising to about $20 and sitting there for months. It saw a sharp rise over the last month and continues to climb as collectors snag up just about every copy they can. But, fans are willing to pay for the first appearance of the Party Animals and the first entry into Absolute Batman's enthralling universe. We tracked it at a high sale of $99 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $81. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | DECEMBER 2025 This book has been hyped for MONTHS and thus far, has not disappointed. LCS and online venues were buried in orders for this book, a testament to the hype surrounding it. This issue finally introduces Absolute Joker in his demonic "true" form. An affluent billionaire, philanthropist, societal leech living on through the ages, hunting man's most dangerous game to feast? Well, sign the community up! It might be one of the most unique entries into the Joker's storied history, and if aftermarket sales are any indication, it has fans' attention. We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 We've written about this book a substantial amount. It's the debut issue of the Absolute Batman run. A title that had many fans skeptical initially, but few remain who oppose the behemoth that is Absolute Batman. It's been insane to see this modern grail climb up the aftermarket ladder, especially after its somewhat botched (whole rabbit hole with this one) release. It's rarer to see Cover A of a title routinely demand top of the market value amongst a field of killer variants, but this book has done it, and continues to dominate aftermarket sales and conversation week after week. We tracked it at a high sale of $340 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $173. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025 Collectors were hot on the tail of this book! It features the debut of Absolute Catwoman in costume and the first cameo appearance of Absolute Harley Quinn. A big book in the Absolute Batman saga! Fans love the front and front and center depiction of Catwoman on the cover, and Harley Quinn was just a cherry on top. These first appearances are coming fast in this run, and collectors can hardly keep up on the aftermarket if they miss out the first time around. We tracked it at a high sale of $77 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON | DC | NOVEMBER 2024 While Cover A is leading the pack for this book, this variant from Daniel Warren Johnson is also crushing it! The fact that this book features the debut of numerous very important characters to the series means it was going to be a collector's item. But after fans saw DWJ cook with the Annual, many are circling back around to secure more of his work. This is another one of those books, and another cover for fans to collect. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17. Find it here.
- BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM – THE ANIMATED MOVIE – STANDARD EDITION – DIRECT SALES WITH BARCODE VARIANT | DC | DECEMBER 1993 This book is hot on the heels of the speculative market. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is a beloved animated outing. It's also a story fans have wanted to see adapted to the big screen for some time. Recently, it's been reported that Scarlett Johansson was in talks to join The Batman 2. Fan speculation quickly coalesced around who she would play, with fans eyeing the character of Andrea Beuamont, AKA Phantasm. ScarJo has the chops to pull off the role, but an "industry insider" recently came out against the idea, cooling the heat on this book a smidge. Still, collectors opted to secure some copies in the event it comes to pass. We tracked it at a high sale of $135 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42. Find it here.
- LOBO #1 | DC | SEPTEMBER 1990 Superman was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025 and set the stage for the new DCU. It introduced the world to Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, portrayed by Milly Alcock. The game plan was to follow up with a solo film for her, and the first trailer was finally released. We caught the smallest of glimpses of Jason Momoa's Lobo, and fans hit the aftermarket hard for books featuring the character. This is a cheap key for collectors to snag as it's the first issue in his own solo series! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $11. Find it here.
- THE OMEGA MEN #3 | DC | FEBRUARY 1983 We got our first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo in the recent Supergirl trailer. It was a quick shot, but enough to remind everyone he's coming to the big screen in a hurry. That saw a ton of movement for his first appearance in this book, one that has been on this list numerous times before! We tracked it at a high sale of $240 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $99. Find it here.
- SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #1 – BILQUIS EVELY – REGULAR | DC | JUNE 2021 When the word dropped that we would be getting a Supergirl film, James Gunn explicitly highlighted this title as an inspirational one. That lit a fire under it, until Gunn dropped a chunk of the title and stuck with Supergirl. Now that the first trailer has finally dropped, collectors are back again to secure a copy of this book. It also features the first appearance of Krem, who will be played by Matthias Schoenaerts. We tracked it at a high sale of $270 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $73. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – IAN BERTRAM (1:25) | DC | OCTOBER 2024 The rise of Absolute Batman has been astounding to witness, with nearly every cover of the first issue flying off the aftermarket. This 1:25 from Ian Bertram is another example. It likely wasn't heavily ordered when the book first dropped, as there was a lot of skepticism around the title. Many LCS didn't order enough to hit ratio, leading to this book being a bit of a forgotten gem. Collectors are remembering now and paying heavily on the aftermarket to secure it. We tracked it at a high sale of $140 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $83. Find it here.
CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, November 30th, 2025.