Transformers #42 Preview: Last Ditch Effort

Optimus Prime has a last-ditch plan to save Cybertron in this preview of Transformers #42. Sell it to Elon Musk? At least it will clear the place out some. Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS #42

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220434

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Andrew Griffith (CA) Blacky Shepherd

Cybertron is under siege. Carnivorous Insecticlones and rust worms are eating the planet. Exarchon is returned, but Megatron's not giving up without a fight. Against impossible odds, Optimus Prime, Ultra Magnus, and Bumblebee must make an unthinkable choice: Is Cybertron even worth saving?

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: Comics, idw, previews, transformers