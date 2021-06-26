Turbo Kid Directors & Storyboarder Create Sequel Comic From Behemoth

Turbo Kid was a 2015 Canadian superhero comedy film written and directed by François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell. The film follows the adventures of The Kid, a teenage comic book fan turned superhero in the "Wastelands", an alternate 1997 post-apocalyptic Earth where water is scarce. He teams up with a mysterious girl named Apple and an arm-wrestling cowboy named Frederick to stop the tyrannical warlord Zeus. Starring Munro Chambers, Laurence Leboeuf, Michael Ironside, Edwin Wright, Aaron Jeffery, and Romano Orzari, Epic Pictures Group released the film in the United States on the 29th of August, 2015 and it has an approval rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Well, it seems that Turbo Kid is getting a movie sequel, a video game, and now a comic book, Turbo Kid: Apple's Lost Adventure written by the original movie's directors and drawn by the movie's storyboard artist. Published by Behemoth Comics in September, here's a look at the comic and everything else in Behemoth's September 2021 solicitations as well as the launch of Nobody's Child by Massimo Rosi and Ramiro Borrallo

(W) Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell, Francois Simard (A / CA) Jeik Dion

The cult movie Turbo Kid is turning into a franchise with a sequel film in development, a video game, and now with this comic written by the directors & drawn by the storyboard artist of the movie. In this first issue: The Turbo Rider faces the Robot War and Apple discovers a path that leads to the Kid! A path full of blood, gore, fights, synth music and of course BMX!

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ramiro Borrallo

In an unspecified time in the future, it is discovered that within a special breed of albino rhinoceros there is a genetic code that holds the properties to regenerate man, that can cure all diseases, even those very serious. As a result, in a short period of time this albino rhino becomes nearly extinct, leaving just one: Sabium. Enter Bakari, a boy dealing with his own devastation, who now decides to dedicate his life to protecting this rhino.

(W) Victoria Douglas (A / CA) Victoria Douglas

The city is still being ravaged by a sentient laser pointer with no end in sight to its reign. Cinnamon is really backed into a corner this time – and it's enough to stress any cat out! It's gonna take some quick thinking and some rule-breaking deus ex machinas to land the punch of a lifetime, ending the threat once and for all!

(W) Run (A / CA) Run

Who the hell are those Luchadors? Travel back in time to discover their origins and reklive the moment they kicked Hitler's ass. While these far out wrestlers are saving the day, Angelino and Vinz are wanted in Dark Meat City following their big fight with the mysterious men in black. In DMC you can't stay undercover for long…

(W) Samuel Spano (A / CA) Samuel Spano

The story with 4 million readers and 40 thousand monthly subscribers on Tapas continues! As Allie attempts to relax after the craziest day of their life, they're immediately thrusted into an impromptu party. Only this one isn't the kind with candy and piñatas. As this evolves, so does Allie and Chris's relationship to a level Allie never expected.

