Two Words That Got Gotham City Year One A 'Racially Offensive' Warning

A month ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Gotham City: Year One, a new DC comic book series by Tom King, Phil Hester and Eric Gapstur, would contain the following warning on the index page, though there had been no heads up to comic book retailers who may have been ordering the title. Instead, they discovered via Bleeding Cool.

"This comic contains language of a racially offensive nature and may not be suitable for all age groups. Its inclusion is an intentional creative choice intended to highlight the fact that language if this type was frequently deployed in past decades and remains in use today, even as contexts evolve. Readers for whole such language is triggering or hurtful should be advised."

Gotham City: Year One is set many years before Batman and Bruce Wayne, and stars the original Detective Comics police detective Slam Bradley. Those stories from the thirties and forties starring the character famously depicted racist caricatures of East Asian people, which previously saw DC Comics cancel the Detective Comics Before Batman volume. The character has been used a lot more recently, but his racially offensive history has been ignored. However, it seems that Tom King may be wanting to lean on it a bit more in this upcoming comic, out tomorrow.

1. "Colored Girl"

A term reclaimed by some, its common use during the USA's recent era of racial segregation has made it among the more offensive words for describing a Black person in America, used to describe anyone who was not seen to be white, notably used in areas designated as "colored-only", seen as dismissive or reductive, and part of language choice of systematic racism.

2. "Negro Town"

A once-common American term for Black populated area in cities, the term has also fallen out of favour, albeit with some resistance. Hundreds of people protested in Rockcastle County, Mount Vernon, Kentucky when a small road, Negro Town Hill Road was renamed Sally J. Road in 2007, in honour of Sally. J. Newcomb, the then-last Black resident of Mount Vernon.

The language choice may not have been as serious as some comic book retailers may have feared from the warning given, but DC Comics does have five issues yet to go. Gotham City: Year One #1 is published tomorrow.

