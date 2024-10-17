Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

Ultimate Wolverine by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio at NYCC

Ultimate Wolverine by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio announced at the Marvel Next Big Thing Panel at New York Comic Con

Article Summary Ultimate Wolverine by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio launches in January.

Unwilling agent of the Maker, Wolverine is mindwiped and used as an assassin.

Prequel in Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1, with the first appearance of Wolverine.

Variant covers by Gleb Melnikov and Steve Skroce add extra excitement.

Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio's Ultimate Wolverine launches in January, according to Marvel Comics figures at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at New York Comic Con.

"Hitting stands in January, ULTIMATE WOLVERINE will be written by rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, Venom War: Daredevil) and drawn by Moon Knight powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio. True to the character's origin as a government weapon, Ultimate Wolverine is an unwilling agent of the Maker, the secret creator of this corrupt universe. Mindwiped and used as an assassin, he's still the best there is as at what he does… even if he's not in control of who he does it to. THE MAKER'S ULTIMATE WEAPON! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker's world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask? Before ULTIMATE WOLVERINE arrives in January, readers will see him in action for the first time in a prelude story by Condon and Cappuccio in ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1, the special one-shot that concludes the first year of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe and sets up the next year of stories, including the Maker's long-awaited return! "When Wil Moss called me and asked me if I wanted to take on this title, I jumped at the chance and immediately had an idea of what to do with it," said Condon. "I'm bringing my essence of storytelling from That Texas Blood to the Marvel Universe with Wolverine, looking back at what came before and bringing us something new… You might notice that there's a Red Star on his costume and you might wonder why. If you look at that mask, there's a muzzle on him and that's because he's wild"

Ultimate Wolverine #1 will have variant covers by Gleb Melnikov and Steve Skroce, and we also have Cappuccio's original design sheet and the newly revealed Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 Spoiler Variant Cover featuring Ultimate Wolverine. And after all, he was teased over a year ago when the Ultimate Universe first kicked off…

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1 – 75960621171500111

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CHRIS CONDON

Art by JONAS SCHARF & ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Spoiler Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO – 75960621171500181

On Sale 12/11 ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Variant Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant Cover by STEVE SKROCE

On Sale 1/15

