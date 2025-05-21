Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, pepe larraz

Underage Drinking & Peter Parker (Amazing Spider-Man #3 Spoilers)

Underage Drinking and Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #3 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz (Spoilers)

Article Summary Peter Parker faces vivid hallucinations and flashbacks to his rebellious teen years in Amazing Spider-Man #3

Underage drinking is addressed through Peter’s memories, turning into an unexpected after-school special moment

Pepe Larraz's dynamic art style shines, capturing action, perspective shifts, and psychedelic visuals throughout

Classic villains like Hobgoblin and Itsy Bitsy return as Peter struggles with poison-induced distorted reality

Courtesy of a variety of hallucinogenic poisons, in Amazing Spider-Man by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr, Peter Parker has been having flashbacks to memories that haven't been surfacing before, such as when he was a quite the rebellious young teenager and didn't show Uncle Ben or Aunt May any respect… and in Amazing Spider-Man #3 out today, those events continue.

Which turns into an after school special really, really fast.

No, even faster than that.

And jumpd, mid panel from the ink washes, to sixties-style dot patterns. Looks like he learnt his lesson in quite a meta way. But the book, more than anything continues to show off the abilities of Pepe Larraz as Marvel's premiere superhero artist. With action blurs and forced perspective like this..

And bad guy faces like Hobgoblin.

Or even more… Itsy Bitsy getting all Predator on us.

Before jumping right back to memories, perspectives, people, portrayed as landscapes…

From all across Peter Parker and Spider-Man's histories…

…giving extreme perspective that's also been distorted by hallucination. Hell of a hard thing to pull off.

But this is perfect Pepe Larraz. When people complain that they just don't draw superhero comics like they used to, point them to Pepe and point out that he's better than all of them as well…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

PUMPKIN BOMB PROBLEMS!

• Past and present collide sending Spider-Man spinning OUT OF CONTROL – just when an old foe obsessed with him gets the sword-stabbing jump on Peter and his main squeeze, Shay Marken!

• Can the last remaining ally still in Spidey's corner, the GREEN GOBLIN, Norman Osborn, cure Peter before his entire life implodes?! RATED T In Shops: May 07, 2025 SRP: $4.99

