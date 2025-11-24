Posted in: Comics, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: graphic novel, LoveLove, tokyopop, Unnie I Like You, Webtoon

Unnie, I Like You: TOKYOPOP to Publish Webtoon Graphic Novel

Popular Girls Love webtoon series Unnie, I Like You is getting a printed graphic novel edition from the LoveLove imprint at TOKYOPOP in 2026

Article Summary Unnie, I Like You is a popular Girls Love webtoon by Jeongussi coming to print via TOKYOPOP's LoveLove imprint in 2026.

The story follows Park Chanmi, who recalls her past life and reunites with her former love as a university professor.

The series blends reincarnation, intense romance, and unique Korean melodrama tropes in a full-color graphic novel.

First launched on WEBTOON in June 2024, Unnie, I Like You has over 60 episodes and a strong fan following.

TOKYOPOP is expanding its print catalog as it announces it has licensed the girls' love manhwa series, Unnie, I Like You. The series, by creator Jeongussi, currently runs on WEBTOON and is set for a full-color graphic novel adaptation under the LoveLove imprint in 2026. The series is an acclaimed slice-of-life Girls Love series about two women who were lovers in a past life and is a perfect fit for TOKYOPOP's LoveLove imprint, being one of the few Girls' Love series where the majority of the imprint's titles are Boys Love series. But there are generally more stories in the Boys Love genre than Girls Love in the whole comics scene.

In Unnie, I Like You, Park Chanmi vividly remembers her past life, where she harbored deep feelings for the beautiful Hanbyeol, whose life tragically ended too soon. In her present life, Chanmi is startled to discover that her lost love has returned as a university professor, yet does not recall their past life. Fearing history may repeat itself, Chanmi is determined to protect the sole person she cherishes the most.

In case you were wondering, "unnie" in Korean means "older sister" in Korean and is used by younger females to refer to older females with whom they have a close or familiar relationship. It reflects both respect and intimacy in social interactions. It is also commonly used in lesbian relationships as a term of intimacy and affection. Unnie, I Like You features many common tropes in Korean manhwa: past lives, reincarnation, romantic melodrama of the type expected in Western romance novels like Mills & Boon and Harlequin romances, but dialled to 11 in that special Korean way, only in this instance it's a Girls Love story. If this is the type of story you like, it's exactly what you'll be hoping for.

Unnie, I Like You debuted in June 2024 on the WEBTOON app and currently features more than 60 episodes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!