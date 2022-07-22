Vault Comics Launch Nightfall Double Feature in October 2022 Solicits

David Andry, Tim Daniel, Daniel Kraus, Chris Shehan and Maan House are launching a new series from Vault Comics, Nightfall: Double Feature with two stories, The Cemetarians and Denizen.

NIGHTFALL DOUBLE FEATURE #1 CVR A HOUSE

VAULT COMICS

AUG221956

AUG221957 – NIGHTFALL DOUBLE FEATURE #1 CVR B SHEHAN DLX ED – 9.99

AUG221958 – NIGHTFALL DOUBLE FEATURE #1 CVR C ALEXANDER DLX ED – 9.99

(W) David Andry, Tim Daniel, Daniel Kraus (A) Chris Shehan (A / CA) Maan House

"64 PAGE DOUBLE FEATURE! Grab your popcorn and clamber into your sleeping bag for two tales of terror from the creative teams of The Autumnal, The Plot, and Resonant!

The CEMETERIANS After human bones begin growing inside inanimate objects all across the globe, a renegade scientist and brilliant theologian delve into the cemeteries where the bones originated, discovering an otherworldly force tired of being buried in darkness.

DENIZEN A family's cross country roadtrip goes off the map and into the unforgiving wilds of Joshua Tree National Park, when mom and wife-to-be Helene succumbs to a malevolent force tucked inside an abandoned camping trailer."

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022 SRP: 7.99

FEARSCAPE TP VOL 02 A DARK INTERLUDE

VAULT COMICS

AUG221959

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Piotr Kowalski, Andrea Mutti (CA) Nathan Gooden

"After the stunning success of Fearscape, comes A Dark Interlude, the story of-No! The only offence to literature greater than the loathsome synopsis is the sequel. I will not stand idle while some poor excuse for an editor mangles and confuses my story, which is intact, perfect, and concluded, with this derivative drivel. Mark my words, this nonsense has nothing to do with my tale. I am not in it. I do not condone it. And you, dear reader, should not buy it.

-Henry Henry"

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 17.99

WE RIDE TITANS TP VOL 01

VAULT COMICS

AUG221960

(W) Tres Dean (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

"Kaiju hit hard. Family hits harder.

Trying to keep your family from imploding is a tall order. Kit Hobbs is about to find out it's an even taller order when that family has been piloting the Titan that protects New Hyperion from kaiju for generations. Between a spiraling brother, a powder keg of a father, and a whole bunch of twenty-story monsters, she's got her work cut out for her."

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 19.99

END AFTER END #3 CVR A SUNANDO (RES)

VAULT COMICS

AUG221961

AUG221962 – END AFTER END #3 CVR B KANGAS (RES) – 4.99

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A / CA) Sunando C

A fabled relic of unimaginable power falls into Walt's grasp, a sign that his journey to becoming a hero has begun! Or, perhaps, he will discover that the tighter he holds onto his dream, the more it slips from his fingers.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FOX AND HARE #5 CVR A LEE

VAULT COMICS

AUG221963

AUG221964 – FOX AND HARE #5 CVR B YOSHITANI – 4.99

(W) Jon Tsuei (A / CA) Stacey Lee

Marius Moohouse's grand plan for Mazu Bay nears completion, as civil unrest grows in the city. Raja, Synastry Design's most brutal soldier, is sent to retrieve the missing piece that will finally bring the plan together. Can Fox and Hare stop him before the city's populace is subjected to the predatory program? Or will past mistakes be their downfall?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MINDSET #5 CVR A KAPLAN

VAULT COMICS

AUG221965

AUG221966 – MINDSET #5 CVR B SIMMONDS – 4.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) John Pearson (CA) Zack Kaplan

When Ben Sharp fails to stop his partners, his investor is killed, Ben is incarcerated for murder, and Mindset is left to continue its global domination, tearing thread after thread from the fabric of society. For Ben to right his wrongs and stop his out-of-control creation, he'll have to come face to face with his darkest secret. Can he change his mindset in time?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

NASTY #2 CVR A KAMBADAIS

VAULT COMICS

AUG221967

AUG221968 – NASTY #2 CVR B CANTIRINO – 4.99

(W) John Lees (A / CA) George Kambadais

Thumper Connell has always wanted to make his own scary movie, and now he has the chance. The problem is he has no cast, no crew, no equipment, no budget, and no time. What he does have, though, is a group of resourceful, horror-loving friends, a video tape with strange powers, and a hulking, spike-wielding imaginary pal. He is imaginary, right?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99