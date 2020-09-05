Viz Media Announces Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun Manga

Viz Media has licensed Minoji Kurata's manga Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun. The first volume is scheduled for publication on February 16th, 2021. The manga series is an adaptation of the 2.5D side-scrolling Ubisoft game Assassin's Creed: China.

The character Shao Jun first appeared in the animated short film Assassin's Creed: Embers, where she traveled to Italy to seek guidance from an aging Ezio Auditori, the hero of Assassin's Creed 2.

Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun is set in the year 1526, where Shao Jun returns to China to seek vengeance for the deaths of the others at the hands of the new Emperor. It expands the story of the 2015 video game Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China — the first entry in the Assassin's Creed Chronicles spinoff games. It takes place two years after the events of Assassin's Creed: Embers. Japanese manga often adapts video game stories quite faithfully, adding additional content and plotlines that might not be in the games. Minoji Kurata is an acclaimed creator of his own original manga, so expect him to bring his own spin on the Assassin's Creed series, with the approval of his editors and Ubisoft, of course.

Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun was initially published in Japan in Sunday GX magazine as Assassin's Creed: China in October of 2019. The second collected volume came out in Japan earlier this summer.

Viz's official synopsis for the localized version of the volume can be found below.

Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun, Vol. 1 by Minoji Kurata A gripping manga based on Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China video game, featuring iconic Assassin Shao Jun. Unveil a tale that will engulf the world. 1526 AD—China is ruled by the Great Ming Empire. Though the empire flourishes, the winds of the new Emperor's political purge are sweeping over the land, and turmoil is brewing. With the decimation of her comrades, Shao Jun has become China's last Assassin. After escaping to Europe, she has now returned alone to her homeland. Her purpose: vengeance! Pub date: February 16, 2021 List price: $14.95 ISBN13: 9781974721238