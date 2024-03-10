Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: grant morrison, jack kirby, Klarion, Outsiders, Speed Force

Wait Ages For Klarion Witch Boy, Then Two Turn Up At Once (Spoilers)

This Tuesday, two comics from DC, qill feature Klarion The Witch Boy, The Outsiders #5 and Speed Force #5. Yes it's odd.

Klarion the Witch Boy was created by Jack Kirby for The Demon in 1973, both the archenemy of Etrigan the Demon and is a reoccurring adversary in the DC Universe. Originally from Witch World, a magical dimension, he rebelled against adult authority and fled to the DC Universe. Revived by Peter David for Young Justice: Sins of Youth in 2000, he was reinvented by Grant Morrison and Fraser Irving for Seven Soldiers of Victory in 2005, inhabitant of an underground community known as Limbo Town, inhabited by the Puritan witch descendants of the lost population of Roanoke. And it is now these authorities that Klarion rebelled against.

In this New 52, Klarion, he had own comic book series by Ann Nocenti and Trevor McCarthy in 2014 but it was an early casualty and, aside from appearing in Dark Crisis, allied with Deathstroke's Dark Army and ascending into a Lord of Chaos, he hasn't been seen a lot in recent years

Which is why it's odd when this Tuesday, two will come along at once, with two comics from DC, both issue five of their respective series. In The Outsiders #5 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey and Speed Force #5 by Jarrett Williams and Daniele Di Nicuolo. Might five being the satanic number of evil. the pentagram and the like, be of note or a complete coincidence?

Turning up in The Outsiders to mock the concept of the superhero as a pretender to gods, demons and angels.

While also turning up in Speed Force with incantations aplenty. Is there any reason bwhy Klarion The Witch Boy has suddenly gotten incredible popular this week? Um… nope. Accident or design?

