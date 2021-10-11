War of the Bounty Hunters #5 Preview: Boba Fett's Last Chance

War of the Bounty Hunters, Marvel's first-ever Star Wars super-mega-crossover event, comes to a close on Wednesday with the release of Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters #5. In it, Boba Fett has one chance to steal the frozen Han Solo from the empire, and the crew of the Millenium Falcon have one more chance to save him (well, until Return of the Jedi). Will the continuity of the Star Wars movies be broken? Marvel is promising a "shocker of an ending" and "a revolutionary new status quo," and we can definitely take Marvel at face value on that kind of stuff, right? Check out a preview below.

STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven

THE ULTIMATE FINALE! THE BIGGEST EVENT OF THE YEAR CHANGES THE FACE OF THE GALAXY!

• Everything and everyone in the galaxy is against bounty hunter BOBA FETT, from Sith Lords to Hutt rulers to the mysterious CRIMSON DAWN.

• He can't succeed. There's no way he can regain HAN SOLO, escape the bounties on his head, and survive to get his prize to JABBA THE HUTT and get paid. But HAN SOLO belongs to him, and no one will take him away.

• With a shocker of an ending that sets up a revolutionary new status quo for STAR WARS COMICS! RATED T

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $4.99

