Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, Jumanji: Open World, sony

Jumanji: Open World Is The New Film's Title, Out On Christmas Day

The new Jumanji film is titled Jumanji: Open World, announced on stage at Sony's CinemaCon presentation tonight.

Article Summary Jumanji: Open World is the official title of the next Jumanji movie, hitting theaters this Christmas.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan return for a new action-packed adventure.

This time, Jumanji's chaotic magic escapes the game and invades the real world for the first time ever.

The film is directed by Jake Kasdan and promises wild new challenges for the fan-favorite cast.

Jumanji: Open World is the official title of the third film in the reboot trilogy of the popular 90's film. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart took the stage to close out Sony's CinemaCon presentation tonight and announced the film's title to the audience before previewing some stuff from the film. Joining those three are Karen Gillan, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Rhys Darby, Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito. The film is written and directed by Jake Kasdan.

Jumanji Has Gone Further Than Anyone Anticipated

"This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious new installment of the wildly successful global action-adventure franchise. Our heroes have escaped the ever-changing jungles of Jumanji before, but this time the game comes to us – as Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world. Directed by Jake Kasdan. Screenplay by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. Based on the book Jumanji by Chris Van Allsburg. Produced by Matt Tolmach, Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Executive producers are Barry Waldman, Melvin Mar, William Teitler, Ted Field, Mike Weber and Chris Van Allsburg. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Rhys Darby, Nick Jonas and Danny DeVito."

I have really enjoyed these films, but I am also, and forever will be, a Dwayne Johnson fan and apologist. The box office will be humming this Christmas, with Jumanji: Open World, Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday all opening within a week of each other. Get ready, theaters, we are coming.

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