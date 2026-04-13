Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, sony, spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Has New Images From CinemaCon

Four new images from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse were revealed at Sony's CinemaCon presentation tonight.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse unveils new images at Sony's CinemaCon 2026 presentation in Las Vegas.

The trilogy's final film is set to premiere in theaters June 18, 2027, after significant fan anticipation.

Miles Morales is hunted across the multiverse and races to reunite his fractured, endangered family.

Directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Spider-Man was the talk of CinemaCon and the Sony presentation this evening in Vegas, as the studio released four new images from the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse film, which is hopefully going to come out on its June 18, 2027, release date. Completing the acclaimed and beloved trilogy, the new images feature Miles, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk, and a couple of spoilers in case you don't want to look. but come on, you want to look. The final film in the trilogy is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson from a script by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller & David Callaham.

Spider-Man At Its Best

Miles Morales returns for the final chapter of Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home. Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it's a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear.

From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office. The CinemaCon schedule will be broad, diverse, educational and fun, and will feature the largest cinema trade show in the world. It will appeal to and attract all facets of the international motion picture theater industry—exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity and advertising, internet and social media and of course, the theater equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers who will showcase the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings at the trade show, which is run in association with our partners at ICTA and NAC.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse will release in theaters on June 18, 2027.

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