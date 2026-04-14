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The Rookie/Supernatural; The Watcher Watches DDBA: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie/Supernatural, Smiling Friends, Scrubs, The Boys, The Punisher, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Article Summary The Rookie and Supernatural star in a surprise crossover, reuniting Ackles and Padalecki on TV.

Catch up on the latest previews and reviews, from Daredevil: Born Again to The Boys Season 5.

Smiling Friends creators thank fans, plus Avatar: The Last Airbender teases Season 2 rivalries.

Major TV renewals and news round up, including Scrubs, The Punisher, Chucky, and Malcolm in the Middle.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie/Supernatural, Smiling Friends, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Scrubs, Damon Lindelof, The Boys, The Punisher, Chucky, Daredevil: Born Again, The Pitt, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Malcolm in the Middle, Hot Ones/BTS, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 14th, 2026:

The Rookie/Supernatural Surprise "Crossover" with Ackles & Padalecki

Elsbeth: Check Out Previews for S03E16, S03E17 & Season 3 Finale

The Rookie S08E15 "Survive The Streets" Preview: A Murder Cult & More

WWE Raw Must Deliver on Last Desperate Show Before WrestleMania

Smiling Friends Creators Thank Fans: "You Made Us Smile Even More!"

Is Reggie Dinkins Finally HOF-Bound? Here's Our Season Finale Preview

CIA S01E07 Elimination Game Preview: Peregrym, De La Garza Guest Star

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2: It's Time to Choose Your Fighter

Scrubs Season Finale Preview: Christa Miller, Neil Flynn Return & More

Lanterns EP Damon Lindelof Is No Fan of Paramount/Warner Bros Merger

The Boys Get a History Lesson; Homelander Gets Righteous: S05E03 Promo

The Rookie Returning for Season 9; Will Trent Returning for Season 5

The Punisher: Bernthal on Why Frank Connects with People; Garth Ennis

The Boroughs: Time's Not on Their Side in Duffer Bros Series Teaser

CinemaCon 2026: The Mandalorian and Grogu Statue & Standee in the Wild

Triumphant AEW Dynasty PPV Underscores Philosophical Wrestling Divide

MJF Defeats Kenny Omega in All-Time Classic Main Event at AEW Dynasty

Chucky Creator Don Mancini: New "Child's Play" Film Follows TV Series

Smiling Friends, Marshals & "Airbender" Hack? BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Born Again: Yup, Even The Watcher Is Watching Season 2

Boston Blue Star Maggie Lawson on Embracing Sarah as a Role Model

WWE: The Really Awkward Conversation Fans Won't Have About Tickets

The Pitt Star Fiona Dourif Blames Noah Wyle For "Witch's Cackle"

"Weird Al" Yankovic Hits Late-Night Milestone with Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Pitt: Those Friends/Ross Geller Audition Rumors Are DOA: Noah Wyle

Finn Wolfhard "An Easy Sell" on Malcolm in the Middle Revival Cameo

BTS Sets New "Hot Ones" Wings Record – But We're Crying "Fowl"

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