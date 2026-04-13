Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom | Tagged: dan mora, jorge jimenez, printwatch, Superman/Spider-Man, Yasmine Putri

PrintWatch: Superman/Spider-Man #1 Goes Back For A Second Printing

PrintWatch: DC/Marvel: Superman/Spider-Man #1 2nd Printing On the Way…. DC Comics has announced to retailers that "Due to surging demand for the historic crossover of the Man of Steel and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, DC/Marvel: Superman/Spider-Man #1 is returning to comic shops for a 2nd printing featuring new covers by superstar artists! Releasing on May 27, this 2nd printing features the lead story, "Truth, Justice, and Great Responsibility," written by Mark Waid with art by Jorge Jimenez, and all the bonus tales by an all-star lineup of writers and artists including Tom King and Jim Lee; Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber; Sean Murphy; Gail Simone and Belen Ortega; Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere; Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott; Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval; and more!" Here are the new covers….

2nd Printing Main Cover by Dan Mora $7.99

2nd Printing Open-to-Order Variant Cardstock Cover by Jorge Jiménez $8.99

2nd Printing Open-to-Order Variant Cardstock Cover by Yasmine Putri $8.99

2nd Printing Open-to-Order Foil Variant Cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto $10.99

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1 (ONE SHOT) Second Printing Cvr A Dan Mora

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! Retail: $7.99 FOC Date: 5/4/2026 In-Store Date: 5/27/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!