Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, netflix

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson to Host Netflix Survival Competition Series

Reacher star Alan Ritchson will host and executive-produce Netflix's new survival competition show, featuring influencers and famous people.

Article Summary Alan Ritchson hosts and executive-produces a new Netflix survival competition series for influencers.

Bunim/Murray Productions teams up with Ritchson and Survivor showrunner Jay Bienstock for the project.

The show strips famous contestants of their modern comforts to test their true survival skills.

Ritchson, an avid outdoorsman, will push the participants beyond their limits in the wilderness.

Alan Ritchson will host a brand-new survival show on Netflix. Their own TUDUM blog announced the series, produced by Bunim/Murray Productions. High-profile influencers and headline makers will make up the cast as we find out whether they have what it takes to survive in a high-stakes situation with all the other trappings of their lives stripped away. Jay Bienstock, who has been a showrunner for Survivor and a host of other shows, will executive-produce with Ritchson, Julie Pizzi, Rupert Dobson, Gayani Wanigaratne, and co-executive producer John Faratzis.

Alan Ritchson Should Face Off Against The Field Himself

"Who better to help you survive in the wilderness than experienced outdoorsman and all-around action hero Alan Ritchson? The War Machine star is bringing a new survival competition series from Bunim/Murray Productions to Netflix that tests the resilience and grit of a group of high-profile influencers and headline-makers. With all the comforts and luxuries of modern-day life stripped away, the players will have to rely on their instincts, determination, and each other to outlast the competition and discover who they are without fame and followers. Do they have what it truly takes to endure? Will they risk losing their carefully curated personas in the process? And who will break first under the pressure? As an avid survivalist, Ritchson will help guide the participants through the competition, pushing them beyond their limits and into the unknown."

I think the show should have been Ritchson vs the field, and I would put money on Ritchson to win. That man is the biggest human being I have ever seen, and he looks like he could rip a log in half like Captain America, only for real. This is obviously Netflix trying to out-Survivor, Survivor. You can try, but even with Ritchson, I have doubts.

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