Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DNX, newlitg

X-Men/FF DNX Blind Bags in The Daily LITG, 14th of April 2026

X-Men/FF DNX Blind Bags was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary X-Men/FF DNX Blind Bags leads as the most-read comics news, stirring major interest for 2026.

Top ten trending topics include CinemaCon 2026, Batman, Hulk War, and new Superman storylines.

Look back on seven years of comic news hits, from Seinfeld’s flat to Nightwing’s costume swap.

Celebrate industry birthdays and sign up for the daily LITG to keep up with all things DNX.

X-Men/FF DNX Blind Bags was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

X-Men/FF DNX Blind Bags was the most read story yesterday, in the top ten.

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Seinfeld's flat in Amazing Spider-Man

LITG two years ago… Dick Grayson, Nightwing, and Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, swapping clothes

LITG three years ago, McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece Flash

LITG four years ago, Flash Movie Prequel Delayed

LITG five years ago, Barbara Gordon's Brand New Look

LITG six years ago, Zoom, Saul and Superman

People loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. But it was also all about bringing the direct market back.

LITG seven years ago, Rob Liefeld Offered John Byrne $150,000 an Issue to Draw Supreme

We do find it fun when stories from the past emerge in a way that makes us blink and wonder what just happened. Such a the kind of day when Rob Liefeld could make such an offer to John Byrne – and Byrne could turn it down…

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dave Gibbons , of Kingsman, Watchmen and The Originals

, of Kingsman, Watchmen and The Originals Richard Emms , of Limited Comics

, of Limited Comics Christopher Gutierrez of 4am Friends

of 4am Friends Sheli Crabtree , artist at Comic Petals

, artist at Comic Petals Travis Gibb , writer of Broke Down & Four Dead Bodies

, writer of Broke Down & Four Dead Bodies Miceal Celtwriter , comic book translator and adapter.

, comic book translator and adapter. GM Jordan , comics editor

, comics editor Chuck Dixon , writer of Airboy, Batman and Punisher, creator of Bane.

, writer of Airboy, Batman and Punisher, creator of Bane. Gerhard , artist on Cerebus

, artist on Cerebus Dan Clowes, creator of Eightball

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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