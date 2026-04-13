Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Bloodborne, CinemaCon 2026, sony

Bloodborne Animated Film On The Way From Sony

Bloodborne is becoming an animated film, as announced by Sony at its CinemaCon presentation this evening in Vegas.

Article Summary Sony has announced a Bloodborne animated film at CinemaCon 2026, produced by PlayStation Productions.

Youtuber JackSepticEye is co-producing the film alongside animation studio Lyrical Animation.

The plot remains under wraps, but the FromSoftware classic is considered one of the best games ever made.

If done right, Bloodborne could launch a whole animated franchise similar to Spider-Verse.

Bloodborne is becoming an animated film, Sony announced at their CinemaCon presentation this evening. The film's plot is being kept under wraps, but it will be produced by PlayStation Productions, Lyrical Animation, and gamer Seán McLoughlin, better known by his pseudonym JackSepticEye. Bloodborne is "an action role-playing game where a traveler journeys into a horror-filled gothic city full of deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurking around every corner. It has been praised for its challenging gameplay and richly layered world that players have spent years exploring. Considered one of the best games of all time by numerous publications, Bloodborne was developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment."

Bloodborne Is The Hardest Game I Have Ever Tried To Play

From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office. The CinemaCon schedule will be broad, diverse, educational and fun, and will feature the largest cinema trade show in the world. It will appeal to and attract all facets of the international motion picture theater industry—exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity and advertising, internet and social media and of course, the theater equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers who will showcase the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings at the trade show, which is run in association with our partners at ICTA and NAC.

Bloodborne is another huge potential franchise for Sony, and it is smart to do it as an animated project. This could be a whole new trilogy of films if they play it right, ala Spider-Verse. We shall see as we get more info. Keep it locked here all week long for all the news coming out of CinemaCon.

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