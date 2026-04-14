Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: grandgear

Grandgear: New Movie From Godzilla Minus One Director Takashi Yamazaki

Sony Pictures has officially dated Grandgear, the English language debut from writer/director Takashi Yamazaki, for February 2028.

Article Summary Sony Pictures sets Grandgear, Takashi Yamazaki's English-language debut, for February 2028 release.

Grandgear was first revealed in 2024 after a major bidding war, with Sony ultimately securing the film rights.

CinemaCon presentation teased early footage featuring a giant robot and kaiju battle in a cityscape.

Produced by JJ Abrams and Glen Zipper, Grandgear promises epic mech-versus-monster action on screen.

We got a lot of big announcements at CinemaCon from the Sony Pictures presentation. There were plenty of expected things, such as showing off Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. However, we also got some surprises as well. Takashi Yamazaki is already set to have a moment at CinemaCon since the first footage for Godzilla Minus Zero is set to screen during the State of the Industry on Tuesday morning, but we also got some news on his English-language debut. We first learned about Grandgear at the end of 2024 when a bidding war erupted over the project, but it was Sony Pictures that came out on top. We haven't heard much since, but during CinemaCon today, Sony officially dated the film for February 18, 2028. JJ Abrams and Glen Zipper are set to serve as producers.

While Grandgear hasn't started filming yet, that doesn't mean that Sony didn't have something to show us. They didn't specifically say if this was test footage or something like that, but we got to see something for the film. That something includes a giant robot standing in a city location. If we were looking for comparisons, it looked more Pacific Rim than Gundam, but that wasn't the only thing that reminded this Pacific Rim superfan of her favorite movie.

We also got a giant kaiju because, of course, we did. Yamazaki knows how to bring giant monsters to the big screen. The two of them got to smack each other around because our mech had a sword, which got knocked to the side at one point. I was on board the second we saw a giant robot, a giant mech, and Yamazaki writing and directing to get me on board.

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