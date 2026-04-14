Posted in: Cinemacon, Games, Movies, Resident Evil, Sony | Tagged: resident evil

CinemaCon 2026: Sony Teases Resident Evil Footage, Synopsis Released

At CinemaCon, Sony previewed footage from Zach Cregger's new adaptation of Resident Evil, which isn't online, but an official summary was released.

Article Summary Sony unveils exclusive Resident Evil footage at CinemaCon 2026, directed by Zach Cregger.

New adaptation stars Austin Abrams as a medical courier fighting to survive a chaotic night.

The film promises a straightforward survival story, veering away from Cregger's usual plot twists.

Resident Evil returns to the big screen after multiple film and TV attempts, releasing September 18, 2026.

One of the films that seemed like it should have had a bigger presence on the CinemaCon show floor is Zach Cregger's new adaptation of Resident Evil. The film comes out in September, and we haven't seen anything official about it until tonight, when Sony finally dropped some footage for all of us to see. The footage featured Austin Abrams in a snowy area as he tried to make his way back to his girlfriend. The footage is full of shots of different zombies, including specialty ones including one that looked like the Chunk and bomb zombies, dropping from the tops of buildings and hitting cars.

Cregger described the film as lacking one of his infamous twists, but it is instead much more straightforward, following a character just trying to make their way from point A to point B. At the time of writing, there isn't anything official in terms of footage, but the official Sony media site did update with the following summary:

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

How Many Resident Evil Adaptations Is Too Many Resident Evil Adaptations?

It's almost comical at this point how many times someone has tried to make a Resident Evil something happen, constantly reviving the corpse of this IP in movies, television, and even the game series again and again, trying to capture the couple of times everything has fallen perfectly into place. And that "couple" changes depending on which corner of the fandom you're talking to, but the list is small, and you might be able to add the overall buckwild nature of the films to the list once they jumped the shark, but that was an accident.

The last ones to attempt were Netflix and Sony, which tried the year before, both of which were failures from the top down. Before that, we had the six-film series from Paul W.S. Anderson, in which each new release was just Anderson reminding us how insanely hot and badass his wife is (we don't blame him). In January 2025, it was announced that Barbarian director Zach Cregger will write and direct the film for Sony. It will be released on September 18, 2026. Resident Evil will star Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

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