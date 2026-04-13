Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: David Avallone, red sonja, Red Sonja Noir

David Avallone & Edsen Novaes Go Dark With Red Sonja Noir in July 2026

David Avallone and Edsen Novaes go dark with Red Sonja Noir from Dynamite Entertainment in July 2026 with The Plunder And The Princess

Hey, if the Muppets can do it for 2026, so can Red Sonja. Writer David Avallone and Edsen Novaes are launching a new one-shot from Dynamite Entertainment in July called Red Sonja: Noir: The Plunder & The Princess. "Not unlike many fiery-haired femme fatales from classic noir stories, Red Sonja has found herself in many tales straddling genres. A master of noir, pinup heroines, and awesome action, super scribe Avallone is ready to put his Hyrkanian heroine through the genre blender once more in the follow-up to last year's acclaimed Red Sonja Noir. In her latest tale, Red Sonja travels to an exclusive wedding on the island of Zaralina, an enclave for the rich and wealthy merchant class. She's not a mere guest, but has been hired for her prowess in protection. Events take a harrowing turn for the dark and nefarious when an army of masked bandits, a powerful wizard, and a massive fearsome dragon crash the reception!" And looking like this…

"Last year's Red Sonja Noir: The Crimson Calypso was a fun experiment in genre-mash-up, placing the She-Devil with a Sword in a classic detective story… which some eagle-eyed fans easily spotted," said writer David Avallone. "I had a lot of fun with it, and Dynamite must have been satisfied because they asked for a second issue. This one is another fun riff (on a more obscure story this time), and Edson did a terrific job bringing the complicated tale to life!" With covers from Lesley "Leirix" Li, Robert Hack, cosplayer Molly Stewart and a premium mystery blind bag with premium editions of these covers, and more…

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