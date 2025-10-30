Warner Bros. Blind Bags For ThunderCats, PowerpuffGirls & Supernatural

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: blind bag, Blindbagonomics, jonny quest, powerpuff girls, space ghost, Supernatural, thundercats, Warner Bros

Blindbagonomics: Warner Bros. Blind Bags For ThunderCats, Powerpuff Girls, Space Ghost, Jonny Quest, Herculoids, Silverhawks and Supernatural

Blindbagonomics: Dynamite Entertainment is running their first Warner Brothers blind bags on Kickstarter with comic book series ThunderCats by Declan Shalvey, Space Ghost by David Pepose, SilverHawks by Ed Brisson, Space Quest by Joe Casey, The PowerPuff Girls by Kelly Thompson, Herculoids by Tom Sniegoski, Captain Planet by David Pepose, and Jonny Quest by Joe Casey. Of course, those are just the writers, and blind bags are usually about the artists.

And these are expensive blind bags, priced at $100 with a value of approximately $250 in each bag, and the Deluxe with Original Art blind bags are guaranteed for $150, with a value of approximately $350. Some bags will also include additional bonuses, with packs valued at over $500 that have sketch cover comics, Mark Spears bonuses, rare high-value ashcan editions, and extremely limited holofoil and metal comics. Each bag will have five items. Artists will include Mike Mignola, Mark Spears, David Nakayama, Jenny Frison, Jae Lee, Manix, Lucio Parrillo, Michael Cho, Francesco Mattina, Tom Raney, Filipe Massafera, Karen Darboe, Leonardo Romero, Derrick Chew, Christian Ward, and Ben Oliver. These are rare collectables with low print runs and are only available through this Kickstarter. Here's what's guaranteed to be in each bag;

An extremely rare, limited-edition METAL or HOLOFOIL variant by a rogues gallery of incredible artists. These all-new variants have been made exclusively for this campaign—so the rarity is off the charts. Only a very, very small amount of each cover is being made, and these editions will retail for at least $100 by themselves. It's like getting everything else in the pack for free. One of EIGHT BRAND NEW variant covers made just for this campaign! These covers are by Ken Haeser and put our heroes—Space Ghost, The Thundercats, Silverhawks, Jonny Quest, The Herculoids, and the Powerpuff Girls—in cool new covers that invoke classic key moments in comics! These books are amazing! Which ones will you get? They are all unbelievably rare and made just for this program. A buy-back issue from your favorite series. Reaching into the vault of our incredible Warner Brothers comics, we've reclaimed, stamped, and signed by publisher Nick Barrucci a very small number of the hardest to find back issues. This is a unique collectible that is limited to right here in this mystery bag. What issue will you pull? A Warner Brothers comic blank sketch cover. Sketch covers are harder and harder to find—you can use this to have your favorite artist draw their best sketch at the next convention you go to. And as a special bonus, a few lucky fans will actually pull a one-of-a-kind Ken Haeser commissioned cover art sketch on their blank cover! The list of awesome sketch variants stretches over all of our awesome classic WB titles. Will you be one of the lucky few to pull an original art commissioned cover? Super rare – Supernatural #1 Ashcan featuring the premiere of the Winchesters in a brand-new comic book series! These ashcans are really hard to find and are very collectible. They're the perfect special item to make your series collection bump up the cool-o-meter! We will be producing a Warner Brothers Spring 2026 Mystery Bag that will have all-new metal, holofoil, and exclusive variant covers. During this Kickstarter only, you can get BOTH the inaugural WB Mystery Bag AND the Spring 2026 bag for the value price of $200. The Spring Bag will launch on Kickstarter at $125, which saves you $25 per set by purchasing them at the same time. Get a head start on the next Warner Brothers Mystery Bag by reserving your reduced-price bag right now!

The Supernatural #1 blind bag contains three separate limited-edition copies of the action-packed first issue that feature unique variant covers drawn at random from a range of art exclusive to this offering. Included in that range are three original covers by Giona Zefiro, Fabio Gallo, and Ken Haeser—each one an homage to the classic horror films Fright Night, A Nightmare On Elm Street, and more—as well as four foil variants of this issue's eye-catching covers by Eder Messias and David Cousens! Limited to 5,000 Blind Bags, allocations may occur.

The actual original hand-drawn artwork from all eight of the homage variant covers by Ken Haeser on 11×17 comic Bristol board and signed; Dynamite artists have also created original art pieces on four-cover blank comic cover sets with Warner Bros characters with $1000 value, priced here for $800. And all the sets will ship in February.

They've currently raised $12,856 of a $1,966 goal on Kickstarter from 69 backers with 15 days to go

