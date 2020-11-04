We Live #1 Third Printing, Phantom Starkiller #1 Second Printing

We Live #1 from the Miranda Brothers has been a smash hit from AfterShock Comics, and is now going to a third printing. While Phantom Starkiller #1 from Scout Comics' Black Caravan gets itself a second printing… details below, as well as a couple of listings from Boom that went out, featureless, in Monday's FOC.

WE LIVE #1 3RD PTG

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP209150

(W) Roy Miranda, Inaki Miranda (A) Inaki Miranda

Third Printing ! The year is 2084 and the world has changed. Wracked by calamities and crawling with monsters, the last remaining humans face a dangerous existence. And now, the Earth has been sent a message from the deepest reaches of space – a dark countdown to the extinction of all humanity. But there is hope! Five thousand children will be rescued by these mysterious message-senders.

This is the journey of Hototo, one of the lucky five thousand – but only if his teenage sister, Tala, can safely deliver him to the nearest Beacon before time runs out. WE LIVE is a world of violence and beauty, a unique tale of the apocalypse as told by Inaki Miranda (Catwoman, Batman Beyond) and Roy Miranda, that invites both dread and hope.

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020 SRP: $4.99

PHANTOM STARKILLER #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

SEP209324

(W) Peter Goral (A) Joseph Schmalke

Second Printing ! Black Caravan imprint. For uncounted millennia, the Cryptocrystalline Stone remained lost to the blackness of space, hidden amongst the stars. As time passed, the galaxy slipped into greater peril. Thousands of systems fell and worlds crumbled. Dark and ominous beings conspire from the shadows to possess its unlimited power and ability to resurrect a legion of deathless warriors. From the vastness of the unknown regions, whispers of his return paralyzed all in fear: Phantom Starkiller, The Cosmic Ghoul Warrior must now unleash his inner darkness to carry out his master's wishes, all while plotting his revenge; for he cannot stop his interstellar rampage until The Curse of The Cryptocrystalline Stone has been broken!

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Dan Panosian

Ships 11/25/2020

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #10 2ND PTG

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Ships: 11/25/2020