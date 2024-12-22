Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: west coast avengers

West Coast Avengers #2 Preview: Firestar's Redemption Woes

In West Coast Avengers #2, Firestar joins the team, but her past with ORCHIS threatens to derail her mentorship role. Can the Avengers save her from herself?

Now, let us turn our attention to the upcoming release of West Coast Avengers #2, hitting stores on Thursday, December 26th. Behold, the synopsis:

NEW MEMBER: FIRESTAR FLAMES OUT! Firestar officially joins the West Coast Avengers! But the plan for her to mentor redeemed villains like Ultron and newcomer Blue Bolt collapses when it becomes clear she's seeking redemption of her own. Her time undercover with ORCHIS left scars and made her a pariah. Can the West Coast Avengers stop her downward spiral?

West Coast Avengers #2

by Gerry Duggan & Danny Kim, cover by Ben Harvey

NEW MEMBER: FIRESTAR FLAMES OUT! Firestar officially joins the West Coast Avengers! But the plan for her to mentor redeemed villains like Ultron and newcomer Blue Bolt collapses when it becomes clear she's seeking redemption of her own. Her time undercover with ORCHIS left scars and made her a pariah. Can the West Coast Avengers stop her downward spiral?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 25, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620969900211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620969900216 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #2 RON LIM VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620969900221 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #2 FEDERICO VICENTINI STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620969900231 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #2 ANNIE WU WINDOWSHADES VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

