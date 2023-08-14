Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: brainiac, dawn of dc, Knight Terrors

What Big Plans Does DC Comics Have for Brainiac? (Spoilers)

In last week's Superman Annual 2023, we caught up with Brainiacs big plans for the Dawn Of DC using Lobo - but this week hes everywhere.

In last week's Superman Annual 2023 from DC Comics, we caught up with Lobo, captured by Lex Luthor's biggest enemies, as well as those who had bigger plans for him, such as Brainiac.

…who may be looking at creating an army of Lobos, of Czarnians…

But in this week's DC Comics, he's all over the place. In Icon Vs Hardware #4, we see Braniac crossing the multiple dimensions. Finding a world without Superman or Clark Kent…

… but instead with Icon and Hardware, the Milestone universe. And using the Bleed to cross between them. Meanwhile, in The Vigil #4, we have aspects of Lexcorp, recently turned over to Superman by Lex Luthor, who aren't that happen with their former boss's decision.

Even as the signs are changing, there is resistance within the walls of Lexcorp reorganising to become their own thing, another enemy for both Superman and Lex Luthor.

And so we get a new Lexcoirp spinoff with a brand new name… but a familiar green logo.

Is that Brainiac? With Mr Hep and Mr Wall running the operation. And while Superman sleeps as part of Knight Terrors: Superman #2, he's getting examined by Aquaman and other Atlanteans to find out what's going on inside his head.

And while they get on with dealing with the threat that Insomnia poses to the world, there is something else inside Superman's head.

Is Brainiac in there as well? Superman #6 is coming next month… I wonder what's inside? What is his relationship to… The Chained?

SUPERMAN #6 CVR F MIKEL JANIN COSTUME ACETATE VAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Mikel Janin

NEW STORY ARC STARTS HERE! FIRST APPEARANCE OF A NEW SUPERMAN VILLAIN! THE CHAINED PART ONE! Following the shocking cliffhanger of Superman #5 and the events of Knight Terrors, Superman has learned that Lex Luthor kept a prisoner beneath Stryker's Island for decades. Who are they and why did Lex lock them up? Can Superman unlock the secrets of the Chained? Featuring guest artist Gleb Melnikov! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 9/19/2023 SUPERMAN #7 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL (#850)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov, Dan Jurgens, Various (CA) Jamal Campbell

AN OVERSIZE ANNIVERSARY ISSUE CELEBRATING THE MAN OF STEEL AND HIS LEGACY! Superman #850! A special oversize issue celebrating Superman and his super-legacy! Since the start of Superman #1 and Dawn of DC, a mystery has been brewing in Metropolis. Now that mystery's secrets are unleashed, with startling revelations that set up a massive story in 2024! The Chained continues as Superman battles against an overpowered new menace who wants to destroy Metropolis! Superman must decide if he is willing to follow Lex's tragic orders to take the Chained down! And Lex Luthor is visited by a blast from his past. One that will impact his future forever. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS SUPERMAN #2 (OF 2) CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly (CA) Gleb Melnikov

SUPERMAN AND SUPERGIRL TEAM UP IN THE NIGHTMARE REALM! In the terrifying Nightmare Realm, Superman and Supergirl search for answers and the rest of their family, but Superman is pulled into a haunted part of Metropolis's past, where he learns more about Marilyn Moonlight! In the waking world, an unlikely DC superhero family works to save the world from the Sleepless Knights.Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023 ICON VS HARDWARE #4 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH

(W) Reginald Hudlin – Leon Chills (A) Denys Cowan – Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) Rahzzah

Hardware fooled around…and now he's found out! From outside the walls of the known universe comes a terrifying, seemingly unbeatable, and deeply unexpected enemy…Brainiac?! The events of this issue will alter the course of the Multiverse forever!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023 VIGIL #4 (OF 6) CVR A SUMIT KUMAR

(W) Ram V (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Sumit Kumar

UNCOVER THE DCU'S GREATEST CONSPIRACY /…/ /Who are the Vigil?/ /Dodge file loading… Dodge is the speedster metahuman in the secret organization called the Vigil. Her alias is likely to be a woman who goes by the name Dinah Kom. All files connected to this name have been erased. The only information left that was pieced together by Checkmate is that Dodge has a condition that places an extraordinary amount of fast-twitch muscle fiber in her body. Her suit allows her to control the fibers to move at the speed of thought. The multiversal and space-time repercussions of this are to be discussed in the next transmission. Stay tuned for more./ /…/ /you are being watched./ Retail: $3.99 08/15/2023

