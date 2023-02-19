The Future Of Superman At DC Comics (Super Spoilers) Bleeding Cool ran some SuperSpoilers a month ago about DC Comics plans for Superman in 2023, but here's something new.

Bleeding Cool ran some SuperSpoilers a month ago about DC Comics plans for Superman in 2023, and on Tuesday, you'll probably be able to judge just how well we did. And either berate or celebrate Bleeding Cool. or both, or neither, it's obviously totally down to you. But here's something new, Super Spoilers on, of course.

Because Superman #1 by Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell from DC Comics will also tease what else is to come for Superman beyond that first issue. With the following teaser…

With a threat to the Earth to explode like Krypton, an Infinity Gauntlet-type hand grabbing his chest, riding a horse through a wasteland and some mysterious figure at the end…

…sitting on a big chair, making pronouncements on what is to come for Superman in the year ahead.

Say, is this who the fellow on one of the covers is meant to be?

Is this the new big bad for Superman in 2023 and beyond? Could be… also., from the cover of the planned Superman #4… the Kryptonite Klaw.

Here are the rest of the covers from the first issue, and the subsequent solicitations to come.

SUPERMAN #1 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

IT'S THE DAWN OF DC! Superman has returned to Metropolis and his greatest enemy Lex Luthor is finally behind bars. The future of the Superman family has never been brighter! As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel! But waiting in the wings to back up Big Blue is…Supercorp?! What secret project has Lex given to Superman?! A hero is only as good as their villains will be put to the test in this brand-new oversize #1 featuring comics' greatest superhero by DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and award-winning superstar artist Jamal Campbell!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/21/2023

SUPERMAN #2 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

NIGHT OF THE PARASITE! Superman is overwhelmed as Parasite's new powers are unleashed! Can Superman stop all of Metropolis from being consumed by the power-hungry Parasite or will he need Lex Luthor's help to save the day? Introducing a new antihero—Marilyn Moonlight, the Spirit of Metropolis—who only operates at night! Is she friend or foe to the Man of Steel?! And how does she connect to Metropolis's secret past? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023

SUPERMAN #3 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

SUPERMAN'S LOVED ONES ARE TRANSFORMED INTO RAVENOUS PARASITES! If Superman wants to find Parasite-Zero before its influence spreads to the whole world, he must take Lex up on his offer to work together! Even if it means using another of Superman's enemies as bait!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/18/2023

SUPERMAN #4 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

INTRODUCING THE KRYPTONITE KLAW! Superman is vulnerable to Kryptonite, but what happens when other dangerous superhumans are exposed to it? If Superman wants to stop Metropolis's newest enemies, he must uncover Lex Luthor's secret past!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/16/2023