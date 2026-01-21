Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, doctor doom

What Captain America #6 Tells Us About Marvel's Armageddon Event

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… this summer, Marvel will launch a line-wide event comic, Armageddon, by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, and it's being set up by titles such as One World Under Doom, Will Of Doom, Dungeons Of Doom, Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon and most notably today's Captain America #6 by Chip Zdarsky, Frank Alpizar, and Delio Diaz, now set in the present day, the previous five issues being preamble.

And as Captain America worries about democracy in a modern America, he's getting a call to do whatever America does when it's in an existential crisis: go to war with another country to deal with their weapons of mass destruction.

Latveria has fallen into civil war in the absence of Doctor Doom and the different factions are being lined up.

But it turns out that America also has different factions when dealing with this mess.

And then we get a mention of it. A hidden Doctor Doom weapon that could destroy the world. Or save it. But mostly destroy it. Doesn't that sound like whatever Armageddon is to you? And as for those different US factions…

Just like Greenland, right? Right? Captain America, going back to its political roots… and could there be a better time? Captain America #6 by Chip Zdarsky, Frank Alpizar and Delio Diazis published by Marvel Comics today.

Captain America #6 by Chip Zdarsky, Frank Alpizar, Delio Diaz

The aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM—and a violent incursion by Thunderbolt Ross—have brought Latveria to the brink of civil war! Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile, but when Nick Fury's unpredictable new version of S.H.I.E.L.D. joins the mission, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria–no matter the cost. With warring factions tearing the country apart and a squad of unconventional S.H.I.E.L.D. agents pursuing unknown agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his own handlers want?

