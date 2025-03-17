Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern

What Did They Do To Hal Jordan In Absolute Green Lantern? (Spoilers)

What Did They Do To Hal Jordon In Absolute Green Lantern #1 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay from DC Comics? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Hal Jordan reimagined as a horror character in Absolute Green Lantern by Ewing and Lindsay.

Evergreen setting introduces familiar faces like Hal, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner.

No Green Lantern rings, only death and horror, leaving characters to face a new reality.

Abin Sur's arrival brings judgment to Evergreen, challenging Hal Jordan and Jo Mullein.

Once upon a time, I scooped the existence of what would later be called the Absolute Universe as part of DC All-In. That it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. And, a little later, Bleeding Cool announced that Absolute Green Lantern would be written by Al Ewing. DC Comics used San Diego Comic-Con to confirm Absolute Green Lantern by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay. And it is a most different Green Lantern but one that reflects other science fiction concepts.

We have the town (and neighbours) of Evergreen, home to Hal Jordan, toy collector and dealer, John Stewart, local architect, Guy Gardner, policeman, and former police Jo Mullein…

… and this is what happens to Evergreen.

And this is what happens to Hal Jordan. It's not Close Encounters. Basically… it's The Ring.

For Absolute Green Lantern, there may be an Abin Sur, Hal, John, Guy, and Jo, but there are no Green Lantern rings. There is only death and horror… and no one wants to know what's up with Hal Jordan's other hand. As seen on Mark Simmond's cover of Absolute Green Lantern #1…

That's Hal Jordan, and he may have no ring, but that's what the Green Lantern has done to him.

And this is what it has done to Jo Mullein…

Absolute Green Lantern #1 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay is unpublished by DC Comics on the 2nd of April, 2025.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #1 CVR A JAHNOY LINDSAY

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

AL EWING AND JAHNOY LINDSAY GET COSMIC IN THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Without the Corps…without the ring…without the willpower, what's left is the Absolute Green Lantern! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2025 ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #2 CVR A JAHNOY LINDSAY

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

EARTH WILL BE JUDGED BY ABIN SUR! Abin Sur has arrived, and he is here to judge all of the people of Evergreen, including Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan. But is this alien being friend or foe, and just what will his judgement bring? Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2025

