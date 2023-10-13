Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, NYCC | Tagged: scott snyder, ultimate universe

NYCC Bar Gossip: DC to Announce a New "Ultimate Universe" From Snyder?

Bleeding Cool is getting the hot gossip from the bars exploding around NYCC that DC Comics is going to be announcing something big.

Bleeding Cool is getting the hot gossip from the bars exploding around New York Comic Con, that DC Comics is going to be announcing something big. The next stage in their publishing plan is to follow the current Dawn Of DC initiative. It has been compared in gossip to the Marvel Ultimate Universe. And it may see Scott Snyder, Batman, Justice League and Swamp Thing writer, and showrunner of DC's Dark Metal events, to make his return to the DC Comics. This is after setting up many creator-owned projects across Dark Horse, IDW, ComiXology, Substack and Image Comics, as well as the upcoming Wytches TV show back in production. And that this new DC publishing initiative would involve a new reality for DC Comics characters to play out in.

Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe was created by Bill Jemas, with Joe Quesada, Brian Bendis, Bryan Hitch, Mark Millar and more, creating a new reality for distilling and consolidating what other stories could be told with Marvel's classic characters without the burden of eighty years of continuity. Along the way, Ultimate Spider-Man gave us Miles Morales, and The Ultimates would be the central inspiration for the Avengers and Captain America movies and the MCU as a whole. Marvel Comics is already bringing back the Ultimate Universe in a new fashion with Jonathan Hickman as showrunner, kicking off in January 2024 with a new Ultimate Spider-Man,

Well, it looks like Marvel may have some competition over at DC. Whatever this DC Ultimate Universe-style publishing line is, it is expected to be bigger and more comprehensive than Marvel's Ultimate line was – or will be. And it will also encapsulate a lot of classic DC Comics continuity, reshaped and refigured for the modern day, and emphasising creative freedom. Earlier attempts to mirror the Ultimate Universe with the Earth One graphic novel didn't go entirely as planned. But this… whatever it is… is meant to be very different.

I wonder if there could be any room for Connie Kent? Probably not now. Still, it will make an entertaining weekend. Should we keep an eye on the Coming Up In The DC Multiverse panel for Saturday afternoon, with Jeremy Adams, Aaron Campbell, Kami Garcia, Tim Sheridan, Si Spurrier, Tom Taylor, and Cian Tormey named so far? Or will they just save this for San Diego Comic-Con?

