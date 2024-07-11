Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, absolute flash, absolute universe, DC All-In, jeff lemire, Minor Arcana, scott snyder

Jeff Lemire, Absolute Flash & Minor Arcana At San Diego Comic-Con

Earlier this week, I broke the news that Jeff Lemire, among others, would be part of DC Comics' new Absolute Universe line, which will launch at San Diego Comic-Con. But it's not the only thing. In his May newsletter, he wrote "Speaking of new books, excited to announce that I will have 3 new projects for DC Comics in the coming year! I believe these will all be announced at San Diego Comicon in July (which I will be attending, more details on that soon). Been having a total blast writing some dream books back at DC and it's been a great balance with the BOOM! project."

In his recent Substack newsletter, he writes; "Two of my new projects for DC Comics will also be announced in the coming weeks. Both are ongoing series that I'm writing and I can't wait to talk more about them."

Well, one of them is Absolute Flash, especially notable given the preponderance of Flash images he was posting to social media in recent months.

Also at San Diego Comic-Con, the recently-purchased-by-Penguin publisher Boom Studios will have an exclusive ashcan edition of his comic book Minor Arcana #1 limited to a few hundred copies and will feature a special Tarot cover that won't be available anywhere else. It will also have "rounded corners emulating a Tarot card." This is ahead of the launch of the series in September.

He also says, "I'll also be revealing details about the future of the Black Hammer Universe and my upcoming BH project with Teddy Kristensen." It's a busy time for Jeff Lemire… he's also been moving his original art sales to a new art dealer, ComiCon Art, after leaving Cadence Comic Art, with most of the rest of the comic book industry it seemed at the time.

