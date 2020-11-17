What Industry Secrets Does Female-Centric Revenge Saga Hide?

What is Female-Centric Revenge Saga? Well, Thought Bubble over the weekend saw the release of a two-and-a-half-hour video of Kieron Gillen, Marguerite Bennett, Ed Brubaker, Matt Fraction, Chip Zdarsky and Emma Vieceli playing a role-playing game based on Die, Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans' comic book about role-playing gamers playing a game based on Dungeons & Dragons. Or Death Meta as I prefer to call it.

Because the participants didn't play as themselves playing characters, but as fictitious comic book industry figures who were playing the game, with Kieron Gillen as the games master as both the game and the game within the game.

So we had Marguerite Bennett, as Lyvia, creator and writer of Female-Centric Revenge Saga, her only big hit title, nicknamed FanRev for short. Ed Brubaker as Brick Chadman, publisher of Dominance Industries, formerly Bakery Comics,who has kept the rights to Female-Centric Revenge Saga, as they were putting up all the publishing risk. Who sees Lyvia's only weakness in that she didn't have her own lawyer. He also fired Kieron Gillen as Arthur Davis from Dominion, as he put it, "when Worldwide wanted to see our quarterlies, I had to axe some high-level people to show them we were still profitable."

Female-Centric Revenge Saga co-creator artist Emma Vieceli as Kyla lied about drawing comics before to get the gig and didn't know how hard it would be, so she had to drop off the series. While the biggest fan of the book, Chip Zdarsky as Gary Butfluff doesn't understand the book, emphasises with all the men who get murdered and doesn't even notice Kyla's art. And Matt Fraction as IP Futures journalist Palomino Blackwing has nothing at all that I recognise. At all.

As Kieron was keen to emphasise, this is all entirely hypothetical. But initially, it did really smack of the Hypotheticals Panel that Budgie used to run with Dave Gibbons at British comic book conventions of old…

Forty minutes in, they were still setting up their characters, before the characters would play the game and create new characters again… for another two hours. Grab a bottle of wine, settle in, watch the whole thing and try and work out what maps to Deadenders, recent DC Comics editorial moves, Boom/IDW/Dark Horse and any fanboy culture you too can spot.