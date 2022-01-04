What Relation Is Nero XIX To Tim Drake's Boyfriend? (Dowd Spoilers)

This is Bernard Dowd, Tim Drake's boyfriend, a young man who is handy enough with his fists to stand alongside Robin, even if he occasionally gets kidnapped.

And occasionally plays dumb, for the cameras, and for Tim Drake.

In today's Detective Comics #1047, we meet another Dowd. Roy Dowd. Who also goes by another name.

Which saw him take over the Mayor's offices during the Fear State, and get rather violent with it.

With his coterie of thugs, seizing the offices of power, if not power itself.

And not exactly respecting women while doing so.

That was then. In today's Detective Comics #1047, the theory is that the new calming power of Arkham Tower has cured him of his various imbalances.

Not that this will last long, of course. Just over two weeks later and things have changed a bit.

His neck implants don't seem to be helping much.

But we also get to see a little of Roy Dowd's history, as a child.

With his father Robert Dowd, and mother Emmy Dowd.

But what relation are Roy Dowd, Emmy Dowd and Robert Dowd to Bernard Dowd. What do his parents look like?

They don't look like Roy Dowd, certainly. But are there really going to be that many Dowd's in the Bat-orbit without them being related in some way?

And maybe… having some unresolved issues?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1047 CVR A IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

"The Tower" begins! The 12-part weekly Detective Comics event starts here. Arkham Asylum has fallen, and in its place, Arkham Tower has risen in the heart of the city, a pitch made by the mysterious Dr. Wear. Unlike the Asylum, Dr. Wear promises his methods and drug treatments will heal Gotham's criminally inclined for good—a claim that skeptics like Deb Donovan and the Bat-Family don't believe. There's something wrong with the tower, with Dr. Wear's methods—and with Batman away from Gotham City, the rest of the Bat-Family is going to find out what…but not before everything explodes. Written by critically acclaimed author Mariko Tamaki, continuing her incredible Detective Comics run, and drawn by DC Comics legend Ivan Reis! Backup: "House of Gotham" begins! For a long time two houses have overlooked Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum. In this epic 12-part backup story, writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Fernando Blanco will explore the impact that Batman and Arkham Asylum have had on the city…through the eyes of a boy whose life was changed forever by The Joker one dreadful night early in the Dark Knight's career!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/04/2022