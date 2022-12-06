What To Do With A Character Like Angela- Ultraviolent Lesbian Comix?

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool looked at Marvel Executive Editor/Senior Vice President of Publishing and Marvel's longest-standing employee Tom Brevoort's comments on what happens when a comic book publisher buys in other comic book publishers' characters. And he mentioned Angela, saying "At Marvel, we've done less of this kind of character-absorption. I'd say that Daredevil worked out pretty well, even if the character was completely reinvented. And Ghost Rider was made to work once he left the old west and was recreated in the present day. I don't think we've quite found the answer to what to do with Angela yet, though—removed from her connection to the SPAWN mythos, there's not all that much to her, and our attempts to cement her into Thor's family tree haven't entirely taken off the way we might have hoped."

When Neil Gaiman sued Todd McFarlane over the ownership of Angela, Cogliostro and Medieval Spawn, characters he had co-created with Todd McFarlane, he left owning Angela outright, Spawn's heavenly opponent as an angelic bounty hunter, and surrendering the others to Todd as part of a deal, as well as whatever rights and artwork to Miracleman that Todd owned. He then sold Angela to Marvel Comics. Introduced into the Marvel Universe, Angela became a Guardian Of The Galaxy, before it is revealed that in the Marvel Universe, she is Aldrif, the daughter of Odin and Freyja, making her sister to Thor and Loki. A storyline used for Thor Ragnarok, but for a different character. She was also shown to be in a loving relationship with Sera, albeit one interrupted by Guardining around the Galaxy. After messing around with the Asgardians for a few years, she later joined the Avengers team Strikeforce, as co-leader alongside Blade. And then…. nothing for a while.

Well, Bleeding Cool readers had some ideas about what Marvel could do with her, in comments and on social media.

New Type Ace Pilot: They can't figure out what to do with her so instead of ending it where she was happily married with a beautiful wife(one of marvel's few married couples let alone queer couples WITH a trans person) you separate them and shove the trans character into obscurity and forget angela.

Effy: It's predictable that Brevoort would take consolidation in the comics industry as an inevitability, but anyways, here's a simple thing to do with Angela, a character who's queer and came from Spawn originally: ultraviolent lesbian comix. You're welcome, Marvel, you cowards!

Kyle Beuthe: I don't know either but people seemed to really like that Sera character she had as a love interest…. maybe idk bring her back instead of making up contrived reasons to keep them apart?

Jimmy Palmiotti: I know exactly what to do with the character, but it will cost you. ;]

Ray Cornwall: Here's an idea- offer Angela back to Todd in exchange for him drawing a Spider-Man/Spawn team-up book.

Marc Patten: Good stories make great characters. Maybe after Miracleman Marvel should beg Neil Gaiman to take a crack at his own character and try to integrate her better?

I'm going to say, Marc, that they have probably asked. But Mr Gaiman is a busy sort of fellow. Still, let's tag him in on the social and see if he has anything to say… but ultraviolent lesbian comix sounds like the way to go for me.