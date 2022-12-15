When Your $250 DC Comics Joker & Harley Statue Is Missing Harley Quinn

In 2019, comic book store Bamf Comics of Crewe, Virginia, ordered and received a Suicide Squad Movie: Joker & Harley Quinn Statue sculpted by James Marsano and Erick Sosa from DC Comics through Diamond Comic Distributors. It was listed thus: "It feels good to be bad… Assemble a team of the world's most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government's disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren't picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it's every man for himself? This highly detailed, two-figure statue captures the look of The Joker and Harley Quinn as they appear in the August 2016 Warner Bros. movie Suicide Squad! Limited Edition of 5,000 Measures Approximately 13.25" SRP: $250"

Except there was a problem that has only emerged over five years later when the store finally sold the statue in question to a customer. There is no Harley Quinn. "They get home and find it's made of 4 pieces and one of those pieces is missing from the box. Diamond will not do anything or cannot they say since they don't deal with DC anymore. Every contact I can find for DC ignores the problem refusing to point me to someone to purchase a replacement part to complete the statue."

"There's a picture showing the base, Joker and I also have Harley's hand with a baseball bat. Harley is missing and I would like to purchase a replacement to complete it even though it should have been complete to start with. Where do we turn when two large companies are ignoring a problem they created?"

The store owner tells me "We don't open products since many customers want their boxes unopened. I'm aware it's been a few years so I'm willing to pay for the replacement part to complete the statue for my customer even though I should have had the confidence to expect it to be complete to start with. It's just frustrating not being able to find a single person to address the issue."

Well, a little bit of publicity never did anyone any harm. If anyone at DC, DC Direct, Warner Bros. or someone who has the missing Harley would like to get in touch, Bamf Comics can be found right here.