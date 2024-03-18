Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Dave Wachter, Tony Fleecs, Uncanny Valley
Who "Shagged" Roger Rabbit, And Other Endorsements For Uncanny Valley
Tony Fleecs and Dave Wachter’s new comic Uncanny Valley has organised twenty or so creators to sing its praises across social media.
Bleeding Cool has been covering the upcoming launch of Tony Fleecs and Dave Wachter's new series Uncanny Valley since it was announced. The pair appeared at ComicPro's Annual Meeting in Pittsburgh last month with publisher Boom Studios, promoting the series with a remarked art print and highly limited "Rough Cut" ashcan that is still fetching $30 to $40 for raw copies on the aftermarket. Recently, we caught wind of two rare variant covers – one by Fleecs homaging Todd McFarlane and Dave Sim's Spawn #10 cover and another one-per-store cover for issue #6 featuring the only cover appearance of Steamboat Willie. But Uncanny Valley isn't just variant cover gimmicks, it's clearly also made an impression on the creative community. And while this sort of coordinated press gang from Boom, Image, and virtually any other publisher launching a new creator-owned title has become commonplace, the sheer volume of support on Uncanny Valley caught our attention. From what we've been able to gather no fewer than twenty different creators are all singing its praises with The Wicked And The Divine and Once & Future scribe Kieron Gillen leading the pack.
Seizing the brass ring of pull quotes comes Die! Die! Die! artist Chris Burnham, there. Will this wave of creator chatter impact customer and retailer boost orders for Uncanny Valley #1 ahead of today's Final Order Cutoff? And will the release of Feral #1 and Uncanny Valley #1 end up catapulting Fleecs to the next level of prominence in the industry? In any case, at least 20 other creators think you should give the latter a chance when it comes out on April 10th.
