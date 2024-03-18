Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Dave Wachter, Tony Fleecs, Uncanny Valley

Who "Shagged" Roger Rabbit, And Other Endorsements For Uncanny Valley

Tony Fleecs and Dave Wachter’s new comic Uncanny Valley has organised twenty or so creators to sing its praises across social media.

Bleeding Cool has been covering the upcoming launch of Tony Fleecs and Dave Wachter's new series Uncanny Valley since it was announced. The pair appeared at ComicPro's Annual Meeting in Pittsburgh last month with publisher Boom Studios, promoting the series with a remarked art print and highly limited "Rough Cut" ashcan that is still fetching $30 to $40 for raw copies on the aftermarket. Recently, we caught wind of two rare variant covers – one by Fleecs homaging Todd McFarlane and Dave Sim's Spawn #10 cover and another one-per-store cover for issue #6 featuring the only cover appearance of Steamboat Willie. But Uncanny Valley isn't just variant cover gimmicks, it's clearly also made an impression on the creative community. And while this sort of coordinated press gang from Boom, Image, and virtually any other publisher launching a new creator-owned title has become commonplace, the sheer volume of support on Uncanny Valley caught our attention. From what we've been able to gather no fewer than twenty different creators are all singing its praises with The Wicked And The Divine and Once & Future scribe Kieron Gillen leading the pack.

I had the absolute pleasure of reading Uncanny Valley yesterday and I think you'll love it too. Make sure to let your shop know you want it added to your pull before the end of the weekend; you won't regret it. https://t.co/KmQ0nR1Ku9 — Michael W Conrad 🗿 (@michaelwconrad) March 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I got to read UNCANNY VALLEY from @boomstudios a lil' early. @TonyFleecs goes back to the cartoony well as an adult…but not a cynical one–one who understands the beauty of being a kid, and the absolute terror of coming of age. You should order you a copy. pic.twitter.com/pnlCrpsTIO — Tim Seeley, O-02 in Artist's Alley at C2E2 2024! (@HackinTimSeeley) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Go in cold on this one – don't read anything about it – just jump in. It's fantastic. https://t.co/2ssQe466Bp — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

So I just read UNCANNY VALLEY #1 by my Punisher brother-in-arms @DaveWachter and the amazing @TonyFleecs, and I was completely won over by this beautiful, character-driven twist on Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Call your comics shop now to preorder UNCANNY VALLEY before FOC on Monday! pic.twitter.com/FyyFGeLtlI — David Pepose – Comic Book Writer (@Peposed) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Last night I had the chance to read UNCANNY VALLEY by @TonyFleecs @davewatcher @boomstudios! It's a thrilling, gorgoeus, and unexpected opening chapter. I honestly have no ideas what will come next, and I'm excited to be along for the ride! pic.twitter.com/dfiVLd7UOn — Josh Trujillo @ WonderCon! 🏳️‍🌈💙🪲 (@losthiskeysman) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

One of those delicious "wish I'd thought of that!" high concepts wedded to a character piece that delivers on every conceivable level.

Chapeau, @TonyFleecs, @DaveWachter, @JonMoisan and my pals at @boomstudios.

FOC for #1 is *this weekend*, so get those orders in while you can! pic.twitter.com/CIO7tr6Ipw — Alex Paknadel (@AlexPaknadel) March 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I was given an early peek at @TonyFleecs and @DaveWachter's UNCANNY VALLEY. It's HARRY POTTER by way of ROGER RABBIT and if that simple description didn't get you, you may need to check your pulse. It's on FOC this Monday. Let some cartoon mayhem into your world – ORDER NOW! pic.twitter.com/d9HpEPDo9k — Chris Condon (@ChristophCondon) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Just had the privilege to read an UNCANNY VALLEY #1 preview from @boom and @TonyFleecs and @DaveWachter – they created an interesting world on a very clever and intriguing premise – get your preorder in now! It's going to sell out on #1! pic.twitter.com/uc9YxDAhVf — Kyle Starks (@TheKyleStarks) March 13, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I am so blown away by the creativity coming out of the indie comics scene right now, and Uncanny Valley fits right in. It's an insane delight, and a comic everyone should check out! FOC this Monday. @boomstudios https://t.co/okLQ0TlEtS — Cozy Josie Campbell (@CozyJamble) March 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Had the immense pleasure of reading UNCANNY VALLEY #1. @TonyFleecs & @DaveWachter have crafted the looney lovechild of WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT and PAGEMASTER. It's unlike anything else on the stands right now. A stunning, surprising, delight! Pre-order by Monday! pic.twitter.com/T0N3HwMWmT — Zac Thompson (@ZacBeThompson) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I LOVED this. A comic that could only come from the sharp and lovely mind of @TonyFleecs, with *gorgeous* art and lettering by @DaveWachter and @droog811 (edited by the great @JonMoisan). Issue #1 was funny and heartrending, and set up MUCH more zany pathos to come! FOC Monday! https://t.co/Luhwir5dsy — Paul Allor Loves You 🏳️‍🌈 (@PaulAllor) March 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Y'all, Uncanny Valley by @TonyFleecs @DaveWachter is the GOODS. A 'kid learns he's so much more' story like Harry Potter or Percy Jackson, but with a crazy hook that has me excited to read a hell of a lot more. Funny, unique dialogue, fantastic art (& lettering!) Preorder it NOW https://t.co/CErLdjqHt8 — Neil Kleid (@neilkleid) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I got an early look at UNCANNY VALLEY, and while this book was not on my radar, it sure is now. The team fully commits to wild story that in wrong hands could have been downright silly. But they pull it off with style and spirit. Feels like the start of something big. pic.twitter.com/ld9J8pI76C — Lonnie Nadler (@LonnieNadler) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This will probably be in the top 5 for me this year. I read an Advanced Copy of the 1st issue. Its so good. Also the relationship between Oliver and his Mom is so natural and hilarious. @TonyFleecs @DaveWachter knocked this out of the park. Run to your comic shop and preorder it! pic.twitter.com/BFIDDEyNSR — The Nightcrawlers 2nd Printing, April, FEB240861 (@atomicrexent) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Loved this first issue! Tony, Dave and team have created a fun, unexpected world that surprises from beginning to end. https://t.co/7G95gab4o0 — Justin Greenwood (@jkgreenwood_art) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Uncanny Valley, aka Who Fucked Roger Rabbit, is absolutely spectacular. When you're at the shop this weekend, DEMAND that they order you a copy! pic.twitter.com/vImSRWLC0K — Chris Burnham (@TheBurnham) March 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Seizing the brass ring of pull quotes comes Die! Die! Die! artist Chris Burnham, there. Will this wave of creator chatter impact customer and retailer boost orders for Uncanny Valley #1 ahead of today's Final Order Cutoff? And will the release of Feral #1 and Uncanny Valley #1 end up catapulting Fleecs to the next level of prominence in the industry? In any case, at least 20 other creators think you should give the latter a chance when it comes out on April 10th.

UNCANNY VALLEY #1 (OF 6) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240016

(W) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Dave Wachter

Oliver is a seemingly typical 12 year old boy… except for a mysterious family history that seems to start and end with his mother, and unexplainable powers, that is. He can do things other boys can't, to the point of landing him in some trouble. Baffled by the surreal cartoonish nature of his abilities and followed by a murder of peculiar crows, the mystery behind Oliver's family history finally unfolds! Written by fan-favorite writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Local Man) and illustrated by acclaimed artist Dave Wachter (Punisher, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), discover what makes Oliver special and strange as he searches for his place in the world.In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

