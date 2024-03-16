Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, Tony Fleecs

Tony Fleecs Homages Todd MacFarlane's Spawn #10 Cover

Tony Fleecs homages Todd MacFarlane’s Spawn #10 Cover for Uncanny Valley #1 with Dave Wachter from Boom Studios.

Cartoonist Tony Fleecs is probably best known for Stray Dogs which broke out as a commercial and critical darling for Image Comics in 2021, which Fleecs parlayed into a successful sequel, Local Man with Tim Seeley, and the upcoming Feral.

But perhaps in close second place is his popularity as a variant cover artist specializing in homage covers both on his own series and for others, including the hotly sought after "Not-Disney" covers for Skybound's Dark Ride series. Now, after generating a number of horror movie inspired variant covers for Feral #1, Fleecs is homaging one of Todd McFarlane's most iconic covers for his new Boom Studios series, Uncanny Valley.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, both Fleecs and Uncanny Valley co-creator and artist Dave Wachter both appeared at ComicsPRO's Annual Industry Meeting with Boom to promote their first Boom series. As we understand it, Wachter even customized every exclusive promotional print with a remark and retailers left the event buzzing about the series. The first issue includes variant covers by Wachter, Fleecs, I Hate Fairyland artist Brett Bean, and DC's favourite artist Dan Mora. Plus as I understand it retailer exclusive covers include eBay Live, Rated Comics, Nomasss, and one of Boom's unique "Team-Up" variants (where multiple retailers share an exclusive cover) feature covers by Jay Fosgitt, Derrick Chew, Francesco Mattina, and Feral co-creator Trish Forstner.

But I've caught wind that Boom saved Fleecs' homage cover for themselves. And this one might end up being one of Fleecs' most sought after variants because it homages McFarlane's Spawn #10 cover featuring Dave Sim's Cerebus (which Sim redrew in 2020).

Sim and McFarlane's famous diatribe on creator rights. If Fleecs' "Not-Disney" homage covers are burning up the aftermarket, how hot will this cover be once the same Spawn fans fueling McFarlane's expansion into ten more titles catch wind of it? With only 500 copies planned for this cover, which will be available exclusively through the Boom Direct Reserve program on their website expect to see copies fetching a pretty penny on the aftermarket shortly after. The cover isn't available for pre-order or order on the Boom website yet… So perhaps eager collectors will want to sign up for their newsletter to be notified when it goes live?

And for all the other covers, Uncanny Valley #1 FOCs this coming Monday, March 18th and can be pre-ordered with your local comic store.

UNCANNY VALLEY #1 (OF 6) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240016

(W) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Dave Wachter

Oliver is a seemingly typical 12 year old boy… except for a mysterious family history that seems to start and end with his mother, and unexplainable powers, that is. He can do things other boys can't, to the point of landing him in some trouble. Baffled by the surreal cartoonish nature of his abilities and followed by a murder of peculiar crows, the mystery behind Oliver's family history finally unfolds! Written by fan-favorite writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Local Man) and illustrated by acclaimed artist Dave Wachter (Punisher, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), discover what makes Oliver special and strange as he searches for his place in the world.In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

