Whose Fault Was The Break-Up? Peter Parker or Mary Jane? (Spoilers)

Mary Jane's aunt Anna Watson stars in today's Amazing Spider-Man #45 by Zeb Wells and Carmen Carnero, and she has thoughts.

Article Summary Anna Watson confronts consequences from Orchis-treated illness in Amazing Spider-Man #45.

Zeb Wells and Carmen Carnero bring dramatic twists to Spider-Man's world.

New life for villains like Human Fly and Whirlwind complicates Spider-Man's life.

Mary Jane's aunt suggests Peter Parker's role in her trauma, casting doubt on her fate.

Mary Jane's aunt Anna Watson may be cured of the viral violent urges caused by the Orchis-tainted Krakoan medicine provided by the mutants of Earth. But in today's Amazing Spider-Man #45 by Zeb Wells and Carmen Carnero, she remains in Ravenscroft Institute alongside a number of other familiar-sounding folk.

The Human Fly created by Len Wein, Bill Mantlo, and Gil Kane, in 1976. Richard Deacon, a small-time criminal who was shot by the police and left for dead after an unsuccessful kidnapping, who used the laboratory of Dr. Harlan Stillwell, whose brother Farley Stillwell created the Scorpion for J. Jonah Jameson, and whose mother weas recently revealed as X, to recreate himself as a new superhero, but then becomes a super villain, killing Harlan Stillwell. Killed by The Scourge and resurrected by The Hood with new supernatural powers, he has been through a lot.

While David Cannon is Whirlwind created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963 as a mutant with speed powers which he used to create tornados, as a criminal. He died on The Raft and was also brought back to life, in the recent Avengers Inc with the artificial personality Victor Shade/Ultron possessing Whirlwind's body, until it was abandoned. Last we saw, he was still in a metallic shapeshifting Victor form though… if Avengers Inc hadn't been cancelled this could have been a bit tricky.

Indeed, but David Cannon seems to have had some rather decent opportunities recently. He's alive again for a start…

Weeell… she was abandoned for years in a pocket dimension. And only went there because of her involvement with Peter Parker. But Anna Watson certainly agrees with a number of prominent Spider-fans, yes… Amazing Spider-Man #45 is published today.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240683

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Carmen Carnero (CA) John Romita Jr.

The Gang War is over, but New York City will bear the scars for a long time. While Peter was fighting the war, other parts of his life kept going on and the consequences will be felt here. Plus…what mystery is bubbling up at Ravencroft? Rated T In Shops: Mar 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

