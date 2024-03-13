Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, krakoa, orchis

How Do You Stop A Juggernaut Or Anna Watson? X-Men vs Orchis Spoilers

Marvel Comics publishes Dead X-Men #3, Amazing Spider-Man #45, Wolverine #45, Fall Of The House Of X #3 and X-Men Unlimited #130.

Emma Watson's tenure at Ravenscourt Institute continues due to Krakoan mishap.

Orchis's anti-mutant actions threaten the future of mutants and humanity alike.

The Dead X-Men's interdimensional quest may hold key to thwarting Orchis's plans.

Today sees the publication of Krakoan tie-in titles Dead X-Men #3, Amazing Spider-Man #45, Wolverine #45, Fall Of The House Of X #3 and X-Men Unlimited #130. The impact of Orchis and Krakoa continues to spill out across the rest of the Marvel Universe, with Anna Watson still in the Ravenscourt Institute after her Krakoan medicine to stave off dementia went wrong, as a direct impact of the Orchis incursion. Called KDS apparently… I can hear the telethons now.

While Sabretooth Wolverine try to creep through the Orchis gaps around Krakoa…

While Gambit and Feint have a sidequest over in X-Men Unlimited. But it's all connected to Orchis and Krakoa…

Spider-Man is using something hopefully good enough to push past the anti-vaxxers.

It's a shame that Orchis, during their period of human domination, never published a spinoff book, 101 Things To Do With A Dead Wolverine's Adamantium Skeleton.

No 87, use it to take down Cain Marko, the Juggernaut. That is definitely worth an attempted stab. Talking of which…

So while the X-Men in the present are trying to beat Orchis…

But the truth, as suspected by certain Orchis employees, is out. Created by the alien machines of the future to destroy the mutants of the present, who would create a mutant human paradise that would defeat the Dominion incursion, it's all out in the open. Whatever happend now, Orchis has won, by destroying the status that would see humanity and mutantity survive.

And why they are at it, why not make things easier for the machine as well, with a little domination in the here and now?

The Dead X-Men, travelling across realities are trying to find information to aid Professor Xavier from dealing with Moira Mactaggert in the past and maybe, just maybe, defend them against the Dominion of the present.

Maybe, just maybe, they should recruit the Nathaniel Essex Dominion to fight the future machine intelligence Dominion to come? Might they cancel each other out?

Or perhaps just have the head of Quentin Quire on hand?

Even the Externals may be of use, in the right mindset…

Dominion vs Dominion? Mutant vs External? Orchis vs Human Resources? It's all to play for… just as Krakoa is an anagram of Arakko and Okarra, so Orchis is an anagram of Choirs. And finally everyone is singing off the same songsheet.

Hosanna in the highest.

