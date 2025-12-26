Will The Next DC Comics Street Date Hold For Two Weeks? January 7th…

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Superman, street date

Copies of Absolute Superman #15 and Absolute Ark-M Special, and one or two or three variants in hand, are already for sale, in hand, on eBay. As is Batman #5 and more and more variants and Absolute Green Lantern #10, as well as the Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man DC Marvel 2025 Treasury Edition Facsimile Edition, with foil and Alex Ross version. Even though all these comics are only meant to be published next year, on the 7th of January.

This is down to comic book stores receiving advance copies of DC Comics titles today, but also not having DC Comics scheduled for next week. Instead, these, and all the others, are meant to be held for two weeks. While I am sure most professional comic stores will be able to resist making an early sale for two weeks, the combination of an extra week to hold comics back, with no DC Comics at all scheduled to go on sale next Wednesday, might strain the usual reticence to break street date.

Back in the day, most comic book stores got their comics the day before street date (if they were lucky) but when DC Comics moved away from Diamond Comic Distributors to Lunar Distribution, the advance delivery date increased, as much as a whole week before the street date. This, however, may be a new record, especially with YouTubers posting entire issues with commentary before the comic books go on sale.

Here are the titles on sale from DC Comics on the 7th of January. Or maybe right now, depending on whether a comic book store is playing by the rules or not.

Absolute Superman #15

Batman #5

Absolute Green Lantern #10

DC K.O.: Knightfight #3

Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1

Batgirl #15

Poison Ivy #40

Batman / Green Arrow / The Question: Arcadia #2

JSA #15

Adventures of Superman: The Book of El #5

Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #6

50th Anniversary Treasury Edition – Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man Facsimile Edition #1

DC Connect #68

Teen Titans Go! #11

The Brave and the Bold #28 Facsimile Edition 2026

