Did YouTube Algorithm Show You Absolute Wonder Woman #15 In Full Yet?

Did the YouTube Algorithm show you Absolute Wonder Woman #15 in full yet? And what about Batpool?

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #15 posted in full on YouTube days before official DC Comics release.

Gem Mint Collectables shares entire comic publicly, garnering tens of thousands of views pre-launch.

Warner Bros. cracks down on Batpool Kickstarter while similar parody comics have avoided legal action.

Gem Mint Collectables has just posted the entirety of Absolute Wonder Woman #15, including the first meeting of Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman, onto their 170,000-subscriber-strong YouTube channel, two days before it is published by DC Comics, and has been done publicly rather than just to paying channel members, with 46,000 views so far. This follows up on their decision to do the same with Absolute Batman #15 two weeks ago, which they posted to YouTube in full on the 6th of December, four days before it was published in comic book stores, with over 340,000 views to date. This is likely a copy of the comic acquired from a comic book retail account ahead of street date. The kind of thing that would have been impossible when Diamond Comics was the sole distributor of DC Comics, as stores would only receive copies the day before their street date. These days, with Lunar Distribution, comic book stores can receive them a week before, giving a greater chance of a street date breaking leak. Additionally, since this is outside of the typical pirating sites based in Russia, etc., and because YouTube's algorithm helps determine its spread, it may also be delivered to those who did not intentionally seek it out. On the flipside, being on YouTube provides DC Comics and Warner Bros. with a central and accessible point of pressure to deliver DMCA notices, if they so choose. There are several channels that also post full comic books with narration, without challenge, such as Comics Explained and Comicstorian, but they opt to wait until after publication.

We're not linking to the Gem Mint Collectables YouTube videos in question, as that will only help the YouTube algorithm. But to be fair, it is also the top result when searching for Absolute Wonder Woman on YouTube at the moment. It is perhaps notable that Warner Bros. has recently issued a cease-and-desist notice to Kickstarter regarding a comic book being crowdfunded by Mike Wheeler, titled Batpool, which features a sexualised female mashup of Batman and Deadpool, by way of Harley Quinn. The site currently states, "Batpool #1 is the subject of an intellectual property dispute and is currently unavailable. If you are interested in this project, please check back later. Thanks for your patience." Although the YouTube promo video from Mindy Wheeler, which uses AI to animate the character, is still up…

Operating as Divinity Comics, the Wheelers have previously crowdfunded similar parody titles, such as X-Fem, Star Whores, and G-Busters, without facing any legal challenges. But it seems that Batpool was a step too far for Warner Bros…

Absolute Wonder Woman #15 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics on Christmas Eve. DC Comics decline to comment when approached earlier today.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025

