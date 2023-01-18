Will We Get Punisher Vs The Marvel Universe In Two Months? (Spoilers) Punisher Vs the Marvel Universe was a success for Marvel before, could it be again? And why do we have to wait two months to find out, anyway?

Punisher Vs The Marvel Universe by Garth Ennis and Doug Braithwaite has been a perennial bestseller for Marvel Comics. Originally published in relative obscurity in 1995, Garth Ennis' rise in prominence on Preacher and on the regular Punisher series itself, saw it regularly reprinted. The story is a What If "Alternativerse" title in which Frank Castle is led to kill every superhero and supervillain in the Marvel Universe.

And is something at which he succeeds, including at one point nuking the moon. It has led to sequels, especially Deadpool Vs The Marvel Universe, which sold even more. Well, is it possible that Marvel is looking at reviving the concept one more time with today's Punisher. Though you will have to wait two months until the next issue on the 22nd of March…

First, we have Daredevil checking in with Wolverine, as well as Jason Aaron having gotten round to reading a Bleeding Cool article about previous Frank Castle family revivals.

Maybe. He probably knew all along. I mean, I know he's read some comic books. I'm sire of it. Look at his Avengers comic books, full of Phoenix.

Seemingly being echoed here. The Punisher can fly now. With red glowy wings, the kind of thing Garth Ennis once got rid of.

Not everyone in the Marvel Universe is entirely as reticent over what The Punisher has become, using the might of The Hand against Hydra and other malevolent force in and around the Marvel Universe,

Even the biggest arms dealer and war monger of all. But an untapped, unchecked, unpredictable individual like Frank Castle, in charge of more than an uzi, is something that the Illuminati or their current equivalent may have an issue with.

Are we going to have the Punisher vs the Marvel Universe all over again? And can you really wait two months to find out?

PUNISHER #9

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220831

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

The epic showdown between the God of War and the Fist of the Beast. But even if the Punisher somehow survives Ares, other forces are already gathering to bring him down, once and for all.In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: $4.99

PUNISHER #10

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230952

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

At last, the Fist of the Beast has fully risen, and the full power of the new Punisher is unleashed upon the world. It's a bad day to be a bad guy. Meanwhile, Frank's wife, Maria, uncovers more dark secrets from the past, including more missing pieces of the Punisher's origin.

Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: $4.99

