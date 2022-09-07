What Happens When Frank Castle Gets His Kids Back in Punisher #6

When Marvel Comics finally brought back The Punisher in a new comic book series, in the wake of a publishing pause based on criticism of the use of the Punisher skull by police, army, militia, white supremacist groups, QAnon events, and Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump Punisher pins and during the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington DC, many Punisher skull insignias were seen. Amidst calls for Marvel and Disney to cancel The Punisher as a character, Frank Castle returned, seemingly working with ninja group The Hand, sporting sais rather than guns as well as a new devil face logo rather than the traditional skull image. The Hand created by Frank Miller for Daredevil as an order of evil mystical ninjas who are heavily involved in organized crime and mercenary activities, who can murder a person and bring that person back to life as a servant of the Hand.

The Punisher, Frank Castle, born Francis Castiglione, is a serial killing vigilante created by Gerry Conway, John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru who first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man in 1974. A Vietnam veteran, he is driven by the deaths of his wife and two children, who were killed by the mob for witnessing a killing in New York City's Central Park, to wage a one-man war on crime using various weapons. The Hand had brought back his wife. Maria Elizabeth Castle.

Complete with healed bullet wounds. This isn't the first time this has happened, The Punisher #10 written by Rick Remender back in 2009 saw supernatural hoodlum The Hood bring back his family from the dead.

But Frank Castle's reaction was a little less lovey-dovey…

With Frank Castle asked the question straight out by his sidekick Microchip.

Well, Frank Castle may be accepting of the return of his wife this time… but what about the kids?

Turns out that they have been trying to bring them back for some time, Lisa Castle and Frank Castle Jr.

And the results are not so good. And have been getting worse.

Well, we know what Frank Castle does now.

I suppose it beats the flamethrower.

