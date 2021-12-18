Wolverine #19 Preview: Everybody Needs an Outlet

In this preview of Wolverine #19, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics, Wolverine takes out his frustrations on what appears to be a Krakoan goat. Check out the preview below.

Wolverine #19
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210892
(W) Ben Percy (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Adam Kubert
THE OLD MUTANT AND THE SEA!
It's the one that got away…but not for long! The deadliest creature on Krakoa is off its shore, and the deadliest mutant there is will at last set out to hunt the leviathan he encountered on an X-FORCE mission. But can WOLVERINE take down this hidden creature of the deep that's bigger and stronger and older than math can figure? He better, because no one is safe until he does.
PARENTAL ADVISORY
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99

