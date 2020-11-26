Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers Rescheduled – Fourth Time Lucky?

by Rich Johnston

The Wonder Woman 1984 movie variant covers for a punch of normal DC Comics titles were originally scheduled to run in the run-up to the April 2020 planned release date for the movie.  The movie was postponed, the covers were cancelled on those April comic books. The covers were then rescheduled for October alongside the movie's new date, only for the exact same thing to happen. The current date of the movie release is December 25th in the US and December 16th in the UK, and the covers were rescheduled for December – but then they were dropped again, leading to some to fear the movie was being rescheduled again.

Instead the covers have now been rearranged and attached to Future State comic books coming out in January. Celebrating a movie that came out the previous month. More like Past State? Here's the new list of which covers will appear where. And we also get to see how the trade dress will look, such as with The Flash.

Future State: The Flash #1 Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by Nicola Scott (on sale 1/5)
Future State: Harley Quinn #1 Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by Jenny Frison (on sale 1/5)
Future State: Superman of Metropolis #1 Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by Frank Cho (on sale 1/5)
Future State: The Next Batman #1 Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by J. Scott Campbell (on sale 1/5)
Future State: Wonder Woman #1 Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by Adam Hughes (on sale 1/5)
Future State: Dark Detective #1 variant cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (on sale 1/12)
Future State: Justice League #1 variant cover by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair (on sale 1/12)
Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #1 variant cover featuring movie poster art (on sale 1/12)
Future State: Teen Titans #1 variant cover by Gabrielle Dell'Otto (on sale 1/12)

The FOC date for these covers will be on the 6th of December, 2020, if you are interested in getting the set.

 

