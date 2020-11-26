Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers Rescheduled – Fourth Time Lucky?

The Wonder Woman 1984 movie variant covers for a punch of normal DC Comics titles were originally scheduled to run in the run-up to the April 2020 planned release date for the movie. The movie was postponed, the covers were cancelled on those April comic books. The covers were then rescheduled for October alongside the movie's new date, only for the exact same thing to happen. The current date of the movie release is December 25th in the US and December 16th in the UK, and the covers were rescheduled for December – but then they were dropped again, leading to some to fear the movie was being rescheduled again.

Instead the covers have now been rearranged and attached to Future State comic books coming out in January. Celebrating a movie that came out the previous month. More like Past State? Here's the new list of which covers will appear where. And we also get to see how the trade dress will look, such as with The Flash.

The FOC date for these covers will be on the 6th of December, 2020, if you are interested in getting the set.