Wonder Woman #759 – First Appearance Of New Villain, Liar Liar?

Wonder Woman #759 by Mariko Tamaki and Mikel Janin was published this weekend. But are those anticipating the appearance of a brand new Wonder Woman villain in a couple of months getting an early appearance, just like Star did in Captain Marvel? Here is the October solicitation

WONDER WOMAN #763

DC COMICS

JUL200430

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Carlo Barberi, Matt Santorelli (CA) David Marquez

A brand-new foe has made her presence known in the life of Wonder Woman, and Liar Liar isn't going anywhere! In this issue, this unhinged young villain is revealed as the mastermind behind the psychic phenomenon spreading chaos across the globe – but is there more to her than meets the eye? Maxwell Lord is about to find out the hard way, with a bombshell that will shake the smarmy mogul to his core. Can Max trust someone who so ruthlessly uses deception to manipulate her opponents in the first place? In Shops: Sep 30, 2020

SRP: $4.99

And from this week's issue… as Wonder Woman moves house, and countries, she finds a white rabbit belonging to a neighbour racing after it. Shades of Lewis Carroll there?

Let's all meet Emma from apartment number 222. And clearly the figure on that upcoming Wonder Woman cover.

And someone who Wonder Woman will be fighting. But what do we know? And why is she Liar Liar?

Car accident? Jumbled brain? Is this a lie, or a secret origin? What kind of supervillain is this?

I will tell you. Someone who takes Wonder Woman to Ikea for furniture. So definitely evil then.

WONDER WOMAN #759

DC COMICS

APR200532

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Mikel Janin (CA) David Marquez

It's a brand-new day for Wonder Woman! As Diana starts to pick up the pieces of her life following her battle with the Four Horsewomen and her run-in with the Phantom Stranger, Man's World has become more complicated to navigate than ever before. It seems everyone has a take on who Wonder Woman should be – some who look on her heroics with admiration, and some who lie in wait to seek revenge. A familiar threat is watching Diana's every move, and now is the perfect time to strike…

