Wonder Woman #779 Preview: In This Issue, A Deadman WILL LIVE?!

Wonder Woman #779 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and a preview of the issue kicks off in a very unhappy place. Deadman is dead. Not regular dead, but extra dead, because normally, Deadman is regular dead and it doesn't affect him much, but this time it's really serious. Anyway, that would be a problem… if Wonder Woman wasn't in possession of a lasso that can force anyone to obey its orders. Can it force the dead to rise back to life? And what terrible price might be paid to do so? Screw it. We say: do it, Wonder Woman. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #779

DC Comics

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Travis Moore,Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

All good things must end! Janus's murderous rampage through the Multiverse leads Diana and her allies to a place in between worlds where Wonder Woman will come face to face with her darkest fear…a future without her in it! Plus, in our tale set years ago, Princess Diana's quest for truth comes to a thrilling conclusion!

In Shops: 9/14/2021

SRP: $4.99