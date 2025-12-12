Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: guy gardner, harley quinn, poison ivy, supergirl, wonder woman
Wonder Woman Romantasy & Guy Gardner Lover in DC's Supergirl Next Door
Wonder Woman Romantasy, Guy Gardner: Lover and Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as "Harlivy" again in DC's Supergirl Next Door in January 2026
Article Summary
- DC launches Supergirl Next Door, a romance anthology, just in time for Valentine’s Day 2026
- Wonder Woman explores romantasy, while Guy Gardner trades “Warrior” for “Lover” in new stories
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy reunite as “Harlivy” in a fresh, love-filled comic adventure
- Features classic heroes like Jay Garrick, Swamp Thing, and Martian Manhunter in romantic tales
DC is publishing DC's Supergirl Next Door, a new romance superhero comic book anthology for the end of January, ahead of Valentine's Day.
DCS SUPERGIRL NEXT DOOR #1 (ONE SHOT)
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amy Reeder
SHE'S A SMALL TOWN GIRL IN A SUPER-POWERED WORLD…AND SHE'S LOOKING FOR LOVE! Written by Nathan Fairbairn, CRC Payne, Rosie Knight, Dorado Quick, Nicole Maines, Sarah Kuhn, Dave Wielgosz and More Art by Paulina Ganucheau, Arielle Jovellanos, Rafael Perez, Michael Shelfer and More There's something about Kara. She's effortlessly cool, adored by all, and looks great in a cape–she's truly all that! She could have fifty first dates lined up in a minute, but love actually wasn't on her radar…until now! In this hot new anthology, join Supergirl and a host of lovestruck heroes and villains as they bravely embark on quests for love, even if it means running through every rom-com trope to get there. You'd be hard pressed to find ten things to hate about this book, so pick it up this Valentine's Day–and place it on the shelf next to all the books you've loved before! $9.99 1/28/2026
But who is writing and drawing what? And who? Well, Nicole Maines and Sweeny Boo are doing Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Nathan Fairburn and Raafaelk Perez are changing Green Lantern Guy Gardner from Warrior to Lover, and Sarah Kuhn and Arielle Jovellanos are taking Wonder Woman into Romantasy territory…
- Supergirl in A Dream of Different Stars
Written by CRC PAYNE
Art by PAULINA GANUCHEAU
Color by KENDALL GOODE
Letters by LUCAS GATTONI
- Jay Garrick in Running on Love
Written by DORADO QUICK
Art by LAURA BRAGA
Color by PRESSY
Letters by WES ABBOTT
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in Harlivy Rehabilitated
Written by NICOLE MAINES
Art and Color by SWEENEY BOO
Letters by MICAH MYERS
- Guy Gardner in Guy Gardner:
WarriorLover
Written by NATHAN FAIRBAIRN
Art by RAFAEL PÉREZ
Color by NATHAN FAIRBAIRN
Letters by DAVE SHARPE
- Wonder Woman in Runaway Romantasy
Written by SARAH KUHN
Art by ARIELLE JOVELLANOS
Color by OLIVIA PECINI
Letters by TRAVIS LANHAM
- Swamp Thing in So Long & Good Night
Written by ROSIE KNIGHT
Art by MICHAEL SHELFER
Color by DAN BROWN
Letters by TRAVIS LANHAM
- Martian Manhunter in Like Home
Written by ALEX GALER
Art and Color by MAX SARIN
Letters by FERRAN DELGADO
- Green Arrow in I Love You, Too
Written by DAVE WIELGOSZ
Pencils by DYLAN DIETRICH
Inks by WADE VON GRAWBADGER
Colors by IVAN PLASCENCIA
Letters by WES ABBOTT
- Cover by Amy Reeder
Variant Cover by Alexander Lozano