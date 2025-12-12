Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: , , , ,

Wonder Woman Romantasy & Guy Gardner Lover in DC's Supergirl Next Door

Wonder Woman Romantasy, Guy Gardner: Lover and Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as "Harlivy" again in DC's Supergirl Next Door in January 2026

DC is publishing DC's Supergirl Next Door, a new romance superhero comic book anthology for the end of January, ahead of Valentine's Day.

DCS SUPERGIRL NEXT DOOR #1 (ONE SHOT)
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amy Reeder
SHE'S A SMALL TOWN GIRL IN A SUPER-POWERED WORLD…AND SHE'S LOOKING FOR LOVE! Written by Nathan Fairbairn, CRC Payne, Rosie Knight, Dorado Quick, Nicole Maines, Sarah Kuhn, Dave Wielgosz and More Art by Paulina Ganucheau, Arielle Jovellanos, Rafael Perez, Michael Shelfer and More There's something about Kara. She's effortlessly cool, adored by all, and looks great in a cape–she's truly all that! She could have fifty first dates lined up in a minute, but love actually wasn't on her radar…until now! In this hot new anthology, join Supergirl and a host of lovestruck heroes and villains as they bravely embark on quests for love, even if it means running through every rom-com trope to get there. You'd be hard pressed to find ten things to hate about this book, so pick it up this Valentine's Day–and place it on the shelf next to all the books you've loved before! $9.99 1/28/2026

But who is writing and drawing what? And who? Well, Nicole Maines and Sweeny Boo are doing Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Nathan Fairburn and Raafaelk Perez are changing Green Lantern Guy Gardner from Warrior to Lover, and Sarah Kuhn and Arielle Jovellanos are taking Wonder Woman into Romantasy territory…

Supergirl

  • Supergirl in A Dream of Different Stars
    Written by CRC PAYNE
    Art by PAULINA GANUCHEAU
    Color by KENDALL GOODE
    Letters by LUCAS GATTONI
  • Jay Garrick in Running on Love
    Written by DORADO QUICK
    Art by LAURA BRAGA
    Color by PRESSY
    Letters by WES ABBOTT
  • Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in Harlivy Rehabilitated
    Written by NICOLE MAINES
    Art and Color by SWEENEY BOO
    Letters by MICAH MYERS
  • Guy Gardner in Guy Gardner: Warrior Lover
    Written by NATHAN FAIRBAIRN
    Art by RAFAEL PÉREZ
    Color by NATHAN FAIRBAIRN
    Letters by DAVE SHARPE
  • Wonder Woman in Runaway Romantasy
    Written by SARAH KUHN
    Art by ARIELLE JOVELLANOS
    Color by OLIVIA PECINI
    Letters by TRAVIS LANHAM
  • Swamp Thing in So Long & Good Night
    Written by ROSIE KNIGHT
    Art by MICHAEL SHELFER
    Color by DAN BROWN
    Letters by TRAVIS LANHAM
  • Martian Manhunter in Like Home
    Written by ALEX GALER
    Art and Color by MAX SARIN
    Letters by FERRAN DELGADO
  • Green Arrow in I Love You, Too
    Written by DAVE WIELGOSZ
    Pencils by DYLAN DIETRICH
    Inks by WADE VON GRAWBADGER
    Colors by IVAN PLASCENCIA
    Letters by WES ABBOTT
  • Cover by Amy Reeder
    Variant Cover by Alexander Lozano

