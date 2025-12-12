Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: guy gardner, harley quinn, poison ivy, supergirl, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Romantasy & Guy Gardner Lover in DC's Supergirl Next Door

Wonder Woman Romantasy, Guy Gardner: Lover and Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as "Harlivy" again in DC's Supergirl Next Door in January 2026

Article Summary DC launches Supergirl Next Door, a romance anthology, just in time for Valentine’s Day 2026

Wonder Woman explores romantasy, while Guy Gardner trades “Warrior” for “Lover” in new stories

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy reunite as “Harlivy” in a fresh, love-filled comic adventure

Features classic heroes like Jay Garrick, Swamp Thing, and Martian Manhunter in romantic tales

DC is publishing DC's Supergirl Next Door, a new romance superhero comic book anthology for the end of January, ahead of Valentine's Day.

DCS SUPERGIRL NEXT DOOR #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amy Reeder

SHE'S A SMALL TOWN GIRL IN A SUPER-POWERED WORLD…AND SHE'S LOOKING FOR LOVE! Written by Nathan Fairbairn, CRC Payne, Rosie Knight, Dorado Quick, Nicole Maines, Sarah Kuhn, Dave Wielgosz and More Art by Paulina Ganucheau, Arielle Jovellanos, Rafael Perez, Michael Shelfer and More There's something about Kara. She's effortlessly cool, adored by all, and looks great in a cape–she's truly all that! She could have fifty first dates lined up in a minute, but love actually wasn't on her radar…until now! In this hot new anthology, join Supergirl and a host of lovestruck heroes and villains as they bravely embark on quests for love, even if it means running through every rom-com trope to get there. You'd be hard pressed to find ten things to hate about this book, so pick it up this Valentine's Day–and place it on the shelf next to all the books you've loved before! $9.99 1/28/2026

But who is writing and drawing what? And who? Well, Nicole Maines and Sweeny Boo are doing Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Nathan Fairburn and Raafaelk Perez are changing Green Lantern Guy Gardner from Warrior to Lover, and Sarah Kuhn and Arielle Jovellanos are taking Wonder Woman into Romantasy territory…

Supergirl in A Dream of Different Stars

Written by CRC PAYNE

Art by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Color by KENDALL GOODE

Letters by LUCAS GATTONI

Written by DORADO QUICK

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Color by PRESSY

Letters by WES ABBOTT

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and Color by SWEENEY BOO

Letters by MICAH MYERS

Written by NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

Art by RAFAEL PÉREZ

Color by NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

Letters by DAVE SHARPE

Written by SARAH KUHN

Art by ARIELLE JOVELLANOS

Color by OLIVIA PECINI

Letters by TRAVIS LANHAM

Written by ROSIE KNIGHT

Art by MICHAEL SHELFER

Color by DAN BROWN

Letters by TRAVIS LANHAM

Written by ALEX GALER

Art and Color by MAX SARIN

Letters by FERRAN DELGADO

Written by DAVE WIELGOSZ

Pencils by DYLAN DIETRICH

Inks by WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Colors by IVAN PLASCENCIA

Letters by WES ABBOTT

Variant Cover by Alexander Lozano

